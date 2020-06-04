Robert Arvid Johnson

Bob was a Navy veteran, a civil engineer who graduated from University of Southern California on the GI Bill, a husband, a father and a grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Judith and Thorwald Johnson, his sister Marian Rupp, his wife Ruth Johnson, his wife Helena Johnson and his nephew Richard Rupp. He is survived by his daughter Julie Johnson of Socorro, NM, his daughter Elsa Cole of Maumelle, AR, his son Jef Johnson of Borrego Springs California and his grandsons Thorwald Johnson and Logan Scott of Socorro, NM.