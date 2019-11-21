Robert Edward Chavez, 58, beloved father and grandfather, loving brother went to rest in the arms of our Lord on November 4, 2019.
Robert was born December 20, 1960, to the late Mike Chavez and Juanita F. Gallegos Ward. Robert retired after 37 years with Smiths grocery.
His time spent with his grandchildren in Eugene, Oregon gave him the most joy in his last years. He also enjoyed watching his favorite NFL team, New England Patriots, win many Super Bowls thru his years, he enjoyed many sports but football season was his favorite.
Robert will be deeply missed by his loving family, friends, and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steve Chavez and sister Sandra Chavez.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert Stephen Chavez, wife, Samantha, granddaughter, Skyla and grandson, Nico, daughter, Justine Chavez.
Also surviving brothers Mike, Rodney and Donald Chavez, sisters Marlene Burns, Cathy Griego and Denelda Ross (Daryl).