Robin Dayl Stendel-Freels

Robin passed from this life suddenly Thursday May 28 with his long time husband by his side.
He was born and raised in Socorro NM until he graduated high school then moved to Albuquerque where he attended UNM. It was there that he met his husband of 30 years, Brian Freels.
After leaving college he went to work for a company that over the course of 26 years changed hands, names and locations many times, Robin having many different positions each time. Finally to end up Director of Personal and payroll for AMG Specialty Hospital.
Robin (or Rd as he was known to most of his friends), had a wild sense of humor and loved a good laugh. He could tell a story and make it hilarious every time. He was an avid Star Trek fanatic, and never missed a Stephen King Book.
He would go above and beyond for an injured animal as anyone who knew him knew about Austin, one of his three dogs. He was God Father to many baby humming birds that he rescued.
Rob loved to write poetry and cook. He was an accomplished chef and had recipes published in " Taste of Home " magazine, where he was a field editor.
His speciality was cast iron cooking.
Rob was preceded in death by his youngest brother Raymond Scott Smith.
He is survived by his husband Brian Freels- Stendel, his parents Beth and Terry Jennings and Gary and Bobbie Stendel. Six sisters, Sherri Prather of Lemitar, Donna Martinez and husband Benny of Texas, Lora Lam of California, Doni Jennings of Las Vegas, Robyn Fine and husband Fred of Costa Rica, and Nicki Reed and husband Tom of Oregon. Three brothers, Joe Lam of Albuquerque, Fred Lam and wife Christina of Socorro, and Michael Lam and wife Didre of Socorro.
He had Ten nieces and fifteen nephews, seven great nieces and twenty one great nephews, three great great nephews and loved them all.
Robins care has been entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque. There are no services planned at this time, however we do plan to celebrate his life at a date to be announced later.