Roy Earl Silva, 56, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020. Roy was born in Socorro, New Mexico in the year 1963 to Ramon Silva and Emena Padilla Silva.
Roy was a diligent worker who had a multitude of skills; including being a Superintendent for Waldrop Construction of Brownwood, Project Manager for Carter & Burgess Construction Engineering Firm, Construction Manager for Walmart, and Head of Maintenance for Senior Care of Brownwood. He constantly gave of his time and love to several passions in his life, including volunteer work for Lake Brownwood Volunteer Fire Department. He also owned and managed the Ponderosa Lodge and Boat Ramp and gave many the opportunity to enjoy a day on the lake.
Roy is survived by his father, Ramon Silva of Brownwood; his brother and sister-in-law Ray and Beth Silva of Brownwood; sister and brother-in-law Jeanette & David Long of Brownwood; niece Janie and husband Ian Calahan; nephew David and wife Linzie Long; nephew Jon and wife Pamela Long; nephew Charles and wife Amanda Long; and great nieces and nephews Destiny, Elias, Zayn & Zeke Calahan; Stayde, Trooper, & Emie Jo Long; Daniella, Isaac, & Gabriel Long; and great-nephew to be Nathaniel Long.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emena Padilla Silva.
Self-appointed family historian and genealogist, Roy had a deep value for the Padilla and Silva family history. Being the giving and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, Roy never missed an opportunity to spoil his family with gifts and tokens of love for all occasions. Through his successes, Roy always shared as many of his adventures with his family.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and wonderful staff of Senior Care of Brownwood for the outstanding care Roy received. Also, a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the University Medical Center in Lubbock, who provided excellent care and service as well.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roy’s name to the Lake Brownwood Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, 8800 HWY 279, Brownwood, 76801.
A Celebration of Roy’s Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net