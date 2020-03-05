Roy Edward Green, 79, passed away on February 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Roy was born January 24, 1941 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Calvin and Rozette Green.
Roy was a Vietnam Veteran and was retired from the New Mexico State Highway Department. Roy was a heavy equipment operator and a farmer. He spent a lot of his time outdoors hunting, fishing, and farming with his friends and family. He took pride in most everything he did; his proudest accomplishment was his family, who he loved more than anything.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary, Bonnie, and Hazel; and his grandson, Lucas Allen Green.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia; sons, Matt (Julie) Green, Mark (Kathy) Green; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; a sister; several cousins; nieces and nephews, and Michelle Green.
Services for Roy will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the home of Roy and Virginia Green, 59 NW Frontage Road, San Acacia, New Mexico, 87831.
For service inquiries or directions, friends and family may contact Julie, 575-418-1291, or Kathy, 575-418-7157. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Roy's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.