Rufina Gonzales Alderete

Rufina Zella Lorella Gonzales Alderete, age 87, passed away on June 23, 2020. Zella was born in Lemitar New Mexico, June 19, 1933. She shared 54 years of marriage to Jose Alderete.. She is survived by her children, daughter Lorella (Bill Chavez,) son Rocco Alderete, daughter Mela (Dale Straley), son Joel Alderete, and daughter Joella (Drew Livesey), 11 grandchildren; Tony, Zac, Rebecca, Monica, Desi, DJ Carissa, Chad, Chris, Cael, Skyler, Corbin, 14 great-grandchildren; Brandon, Anthony, Jordan, Tristen, Logan, Raymond, Ryan, Mari-Jo, Mia, Madilyn, Joseph, Kenneth, Damian and Isaac and, two great-great grandchildren; Ruby and Amery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Alderete, parents Rufina and Antonio Gonzales, and her siblings Reynaldo, Mela, Angela, Antonio, and Militon. Zella was proud to be a New Mexican, proud of her Spanish heritage and she loved the desert. She would visit her youngest daughter in Portland frequently and as beautiful as the Pacific Northwest is, it did not compare to her beloved desert. She loved her family deeply, had a strong connection with the history of her family and loved to share stories about her loved ones, past and present. She loved her son-in-law’s like they were her very own sons and all her grandchildren had a special place in her heart. She was a devout Catholic and highly active, until she could no longer do so, supporting her hometown church La Sagrada Familia as well as San Miguel in Socorro, NM. So many have asked to attend the services. Zella was genuinely loved by all. No matter where she went, she was sure to know someone. Rosary and Mass was recited on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:30 am at the La Familia Sagrada Catholic Church, Calle de Lemitar, Lemitar, New Mexico Pallbearers were Bill Chavez, Cael Alderete, Dale Straley, Tony Chavez, Zac Chavez, Desi Perea, DJ Perea, and Brandon Chavez. Honorary pallbearers are Rebecca Espinoza, Monica Morales, and Carissa Straley. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Rufina 's honor to her beloved church, La Familia Sagrada at San Miguel. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Zella's care has been entrusted to:
