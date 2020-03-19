Salomon Caportren Peralta, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Magdalena, N.M., on March 12, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente and Cruzita Baca Peralta; sons, Steve A. Peralta and Joseph A. Peralta; brother, Placido Peralta; and sister, Benny Peralta Uranga.
Salomon is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Velma Castillo Peralta; sons, Melcolm and wife, Esther; Luis Rey and wife, Florence; Jerry and wife, Eva; Manuel; and Andrew and girlfriend, Bethany, daughters, Connie and husband ,Ricky Apache; Sally Peralta; Marcella and husband, Miguel Bermudez; and Tammy Peralta; brother, Herman Peralta and sisters, Juanita Peralta and Mary Peralta Driggers; 34 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and 30 step grandchildren.
Services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in
Magdalena, N.M., at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
Visitation began at 10 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. am.
Burial followed at the Magdalena Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Andrew Peralta, Gabriel Peralta, Nehemiah Peralta, Jeremy Peralta, Eric Trujillo, Chico Apachito, and Daniel Peralta. Honorary Pallbearers were all remaining grandchildren.
