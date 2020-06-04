VALLEJOS- Seferina Vallejos 87, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Socorro, NM, surrounded by her family. Sefie was born on July 11, 1932 to Patricio and Guadalupe (Madrid) Gallegos in Socorro, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Ramon P. Vallejos and two grandsons, Jeffery Scott Pineda and Joshua Patrick Vallejos. Sefie is survived by her ten devoted children; Dorothy Gonzales and husband Ernest; Patrick Vallejos and wife Irene; Betty Vallejos; Georgia Magoffe; Liz Vallejos and husband Steve; Mona Ross and husband Carl; Eric Vallejos; Melissa Pineda and husband Jeff; Raymond Vallejos Jr and husband Chris; and Tina Vallejos. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. A Rosary and a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at San Miguel Catholic Church with her immediate family only on Friday, June 5 at 9:30 am. Immediately following services, the family will be having a vehicle procession in front of the church where they will be handing out memorial cards, giving the community an opportunity to give their condolences as they drive by. A private burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Seferina's care has been entrusted to:
