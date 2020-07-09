Sidney K. Naranjo passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, in Chandler, AZ. Sidney was born in Littlefield, TX, on December 14, 1931. She was married to Mike M. Naranjo for 56 years. Sidney moved from Morton, TX, to Socorro, NM, in 1951, where she lived until 2018 when she and Mike moved to Chandler, AZ, to be near their children. Sidney graduated from Morton High School and attended Eastern NM University in Portales, NM. Sidney was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Socorro for many years and was a devoted Christian. She retired after a rewarding career with both NM Health and Human Services as a case worker and NM Institute of Mining and Technology (NM Tech) in the Admissions Office. Sidney enjoyed many activities throughout her lifetime in Socorro, including bowling, and golfing. She was an active member of Socorro Women’s Golf Association. Sidney and Mike both bowled in the NM State Senior Olympics in Las Cruces, NM. Sidney enjoyed visiting with friends, music, reading, crossword puzzles, following politics, and going to movies and plays. Sidney traveled with groups to Albuquerque, NM, as well as to New York City and London to attend Broadway musicals and plays. Sidney was an intelligent and ethical woman who was steadfast in standing up for equality. She had a quick wit that was enjoyed by anyone who knew her. Sidney was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and grandmother and was fiercely supportive and proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom cherished her and loved spending time with her. She was a dedicated and loving wife to her husband, Mike; their love and kindness to each other to the end of their lives is remarkable.
Sidney was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Naranjo, on June 10, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her father, Charles Glenn, her mother, Alice Anderson Taylor, her brother, George Glenn, and her infant granddaughter, Sara Gibson. Sidney is survived by her children: Mike Weatherly (Janis Russell), Connie Gibson (John), Billie Weatherly (Steve Jones), Barbara Brockett (Steve), and Donna Weatherly (Gail O’Brien); eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Sidney will be laid to rest in Socorro, NM, next to her husband, Mike Naranjo, at a later date and to be announced. To leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com