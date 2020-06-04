Steven "Borrego" Lopez
Age 80, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born in Socorro, New Mexico on January 18, 1940, to Hermenes and Adela Lopez. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Junior and Eddie Lopez, sister Helen Lopez, and sister-in-law Olivia Lopez. Steven is survived by daughters, Lorraine (Matthew Zamora) Henderson of Magdalena, NM, Roberta Gonzales, Linda (Michael) Lucero, and Renee Lopez; brothers Olivio and David Lopez, sisters Carmen Valenzuela (Ted), Sally Moreno (Pete), and Patsy Lopez (Raymond Zamora), 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Steven is very much loved and will be missed. Private graveside services are pending. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Steven's care has been entrusted to:
Daniels Family Funeral Services
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801
575-835-1530