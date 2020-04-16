Suzanne Colloudon Torres 72 of Socorro, New Mexico passed away March 20, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. Suzanne was born to Florabella Shellenberger Hertz and Paul Hertz on January 29th 1948. Suzanne mother Florabell later meet and married Alfred (Al) Colloudon while working at a movie theater in long beach California during World War II. The family later moved to Socorro in 1956 and raised their family, adopted daughter Suzanne Hertz (Colloudon) and her siblings Paulette, Jeanette, and Billy Colloudon. Suzanne enjoyed reading and loved to flamingo dance. Suzanne is presided in death by her Grandparents, her stepfather Alfred (Al) Colloudon, mother Florabell Colloudon, granddaughter Brequel. Suzanne is survived by her two son's Robert Torres Jr of Lemitar, New Mexico and James Sowers of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, two half sisters Paulette & Jeanette of Albuquerque, New Mexico and half brother Billy Colloudon of Phoenix, Arizona. Torres family will be welcoming Suzanne back home to rest. There will later be a private service to follow after the Corona Virus.
