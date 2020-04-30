The Coulloudon family would like to apologize to the family and friends of Suzanne Coulloudon Farris regarding the obituary published by the El Defensor Chieftain on 4/16/20. It was not submitted or authorized by the Coulloudon family and regrettably, it contained inaccurate information and other errors.
Suzanne Coulloudon Farris, 72, passed away in Mobile, Alabama on March 20, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Suzanne was born on January 25, 1948 and grew up in Socorro, New Mexico. She also lived in Albuquerque for several years. Eventually Suzanne relocated to Alabama and lived there for over 20 years.
Suzanne loved music and dance and like her mother, she enjoyed playing bridge.
Suzanne was the daughter of the late Alfred (Al) and Florabelle Coulloudon of Socorro. She was the oldest of four children and is survived by her brother, Bill, and sisters, Jeanette and Paulette. Suzanne is also survived by her husband, John Farris, and sons Robert Torres, Jr. and James Sower.