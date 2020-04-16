TARA KEITH LADNER McDOWELL, age 50, passed away on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at Ft. Sanders RMC in Knoxville, Tn. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late John V. and Thais Ann Ladner on April 11th, 1969. She was preceded in death by her brother Troy, D. “Biz” Ladner. Tara attended Cadwallader Grammar School and Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas before attending Technical School in Amarillo, Texas, where she received her Veterinary Technicians License. Tara was active for many years doing Vet Tech work in Texas and the Virgin Islands. She was very active in providing support to families who were deployed and returning home from Afghanistan. She was an assistant with the Navajo Elementary school system in the Gallup, NM area and provided support to children with special needs. Tara had recently been employed at Walgreens in the small community of Herriman, Tn. Tara was married to Christopher McDowell of Tn. They began their relationship living in Austin, Texas and moved to St Thomas, St Croix, Louisiana, New Mexico and then to Tennessee. Tara is survived by her husband of 19 years, Sean, Stepson and Chris’s parents Connie and Forrest McDowell from Texas and Tennessee. Tara loved animals and her longtime Rottweiler companion, “Luther”, passed on February 19th, 2020. Tara and Luther were true friends to the end and he was very protective of her. He would make it very difficult when trying to dance with her. He travelled with her from Austin to the Virgin Islands to Tennessee, and all places in between. Tara is survived by her sister, Tana Hudson and brother in law Michael Hudson. She leaves behind many loving relatives and friends. Tara was an organ donor and parts of her are alive and well in Wisconsin. We missed you so much for your birthday and Easter this month. There are so many wonderful things to say about you that brings warmth to our hearts. You are loved so much. Our lives will be empty without you, but we will hold you close to our hearts for the remainder of our years. Tara requested a small private memorial “party” date TBD. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her brief and unexpected hospital stay. Arrangements were provided by Clicks Family Funeral Home and Daniel Family Funeral Home.
