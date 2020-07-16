Toby Jaramillo, age 78, was born in Belen New Mexico and a long-time resident of Socorro, NM, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ermelinda Jaramillo and his parents Margarito and Ramona Jaramillo. He is survived by his children, Theresa & husband Pat Sanchez, Berna Jaramillo, Mary & husband Robert Armijo, Roberta & husband Daniel Sanchez, Toby Michael & wife Cecelia Jaramillo, and Liz Jaramillo.
Grandchildren: Mario & wife Gabby, Luz & husband Justin, Arianna, Brianna, Jessica & husband Travis, Jerad and husband William, Alyssa, Marissa, Veronica & husband Josh, Daniel, Esai, Eliana, Emilio, Gabriel and Josiah.
Great grandchildren: Lilyana, Kamilah, Juliette, Isla, Grace, Vance, Sophie and Joshua.
Sisters, Nila Baker, Dina & husband Jim Paulik. Brothers, Ruben & wife Becky Jaramillo, Steve & wife Dinah Jaramillo and Andrew & wife Louanna Jaramillo.
Toby served 6 years in the Army National Guard and was stationed at Fort Ord. Toby was also a successful businessman, and for many years the owner of Tre-Mart Lumber. He served as a Socorro County Commissioner for 4 years and as a Socorro City Council Member for the last 7 years.
Toby was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was well known for his love of music and service to his community. On December 19, 2019, he celebrated with family and friends, Toby’s 50th Annual Christmas Food Drive, serving over 300 families in December and over 60,000 Christmas meals over the years. Toby loved his friends, who year after year worked alongside him to coordinate this event. He believed that the Food Drive brought the community and families together to celebrate the true meaning of serving others.
Toby and Ermie were happily married for 52 years. Throughout their marriage, they were active members of the Catholic Church and the Spanish Choir at the following churches, St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM, San Antonio Catholic Mission in San Antonio, NM and San Miguel Catholic Mission in Socorro, NM, where they served as directors of the Spanish Choir for 30 years. Toby and Ermie cherished their friends who sang alongside them. They were well known and respected in the Church and community of Socorro. They served their community with great love and joy and both were true servants of the Lord. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe awarded Toby and Ermie with the St. Francis of Assisi Award for their dedicated years of service to the Church and their community.
Thank you dad for all of the beautiful memories, life lessons, love and devotion that you gave our family. Thank you for showing us how to serve others. We will miss you dearly and will cherish the time God allowed us to share with you!
Due to social gathering restrictions, private services were held both in Socorro and Belen New Mexico. An escorted vehicle procession was held in Socorro to honor Toby’s service to the community.
Giving to others was important to Toby. The family has set up the Toby Jaramillo Share a Meal, Share the Love Go Fund Me Page. You can donate at: Toby Jaramillo Share a Meal Share the Love Fund
All proceeds from this page will be donated to the Puerto Seguro Safe Harbor, Inc. and Socorro Store House in Socorro, NM.