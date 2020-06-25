Viola Lucia Sanchez, Age 74 of Socorro, NM gained her wings on June 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Viola was born on December 26, 1945 in Luis Lopez, NM to Amaila, and Porfidio Silva. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Renee Griffith, Ida Montano, Aggie Padilla, and Alvita Chavez. She is survived by brothers and sisters Emelia Mendez, Valentin Silva, Rufina Baca, Luz Gutierrez, Mary Vergara, and Nemecio Silva. She is also survived by her daughter Lori. and son in law Gilbert, her son Larry, and daughter in law Tracy, and daughter Tanya Marie. Her 9 grandchildren, Ignacio, Anthony, Steven, Larry Jr., Dominic, Daniel, Andrea, Andrew, and Taniya, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Viola worked at the Best Western in Socorro from 1999 to 2017 as a Head Laundress, and she loved her job dearly, as well as all coworkers and guests who were her second family. Viola was passionate about her job. Spending time with her grandkids, and family meant the world to her. Viola loved all of her brothers, and sisters, and her entire family so very much. Listening to Spanish music, singing, and dancing is what brought joy to Viola, and she was the life of the family. Viola’s wish was to be remembered for all of the good times, and memories shared. Special thanks to Addy and Ravi Bhasker for all of your kindness, and generosity given to Viola, and her family over the years, and to the New Mexico Cancer Center, and Ambercare Hospice for the wonderful care, and support. Violas final resting place will be in La Sagrada Familia Catholic Cemetery in Lemitar, NM.
Newspaper Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain lion pays visit to Socorro home
- Tech’s hand sanitizer used statewide
- Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 10,565
- Mike Naranjo
- Socorro High administrator goes the extra mile
- Socorro Sunday social distance sessions continue
- George Enriquez Zamora
- Roundhouse legislators face tough decisions
- Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 10,430
- "Yellowstone's" Smith urging voter registration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.