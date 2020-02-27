Walter Frank Lewark, 26, passed away in Djibout, Africa, on February 13, 2020.
He was born on September 2, 1993 in Los Banos, Calif. Walter graduated Socorro High School in 2009. He was a Mountainair, New Mexico Police Officer, Mountainair and Torrance County volunteer firefighter and a member of the New Mexico National Guard.
Walter is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Silva; grandfather, Walter Silva and grandmother, Mary Silva.
He is survived by his parents, Frank and Susan Lewark; beloved wife, Brandi Lewark; sons, Ryder Lewark and Mason Overstreet; daughter, Lilly Lewark; brother, Trevor Lewark and sister, Becky Zuchowski.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Moriarty Civic Center in Moriarty, N.M.
Pallbearers will be the Army National Guard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Milton Torrez, Ben Daughtery, Bobby Sours, Ike Thompson, Guy Gemmer Jr., Segan Frazier, Phillip Nelson, Keith Kayser, Adrian Nelson, Maverick Kayser, and Nolan Kayser.
Internment will take place at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the U.S.O. or the Fisher House.