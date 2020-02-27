Wayne Edgar Saulsberry, 76, of Magdalena died on February 16, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. in Albuquerque New Mexico after a long illness.
Wayne was born on July 29, 1943, in Albuquerque, New Mexico the oldest son of Fred and Lois (Burt) Saulsberry He grew up on the family ranch near Datil, New Mexico. He attended grade school in Datil, and High School in Magdalena and graduated from there in 1960. He married Kate Jones on June 19, 1965 at Lordsburg, New Mexico. They met while they were students at New Mexico State Universdity and where Wayne graduated in 1964 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. They lived first in Quemado, New Mexico and then moved to Magdalena, New Mexico where they have lived since 1972.
The couple had three sons, Ty, Chad and Todd. He was totally devoted to them and supported them in their rodeo events-bull riding and calf roping. Wayne was president of New Mexico Jr. Rodeo and New Mexico High School Rodeo through the years. He also inspected and bled cattle for the Livestock Board for many years.
He is survived by his beloved wife and friend, Kate Saulsberry; his sons, Tyler and his wife, Rhonda, and their two children Rhaeley and Ryder; Chad and his wife, Charity, and their two sons Garrett and Cutter; and Todd and his wife, Trisha, and their kids, Kye, Trip, Kennis and Kayson Saulsberry. He also is survived by five nieces and nephews, Phyllis Cowdrey, Nita Lucero, John Browning, Sandra and Lee Saulsberry. He is survived by seven first cousins.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church Socorro, 203 Spring Street, Socorro. Interment followed at Datil Cemetery, in Datil, New Mexico.
Pallbearers will be Owen Washburn, Fletcher Tigner, Cole Benjamin, Kurt Williams, Caleb Kerr, and Brett Bruton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in loving memory of Wayne Edgar Saulsberry, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123 or www.donate3.cancer.org. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Wayne's care has been entrusted to Daniels Funeral Home, Socorro Chapel.