The year 2019 brought many changes to Socorro County. Some stories continued to linger like Eagle Picher and the Socorro Electric Co-op's rate hike. There were wonderful stories, too, that will ultimately change the community's appearance. Here’s a look at the top stories from 2019 in Socorro County.
Alamo school board
Three former Alamo Navajo School Board members – Bucky Apache, Stephen Apache, and Hector Guerro – face multiple federal criminal charges for stealing federal money from the school, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, theft, demanding kickbacks from a contractor, and false statements. The Grand Jury indictments handed down in October stem from when the three were on the Alamo Navajo School Board in 2017 and 2018.
The trio was accused of getting reimbursed for travel to conferences and meetings that they never attended.
Besides the tribally controlled public school system, Alamo Navajo School Board (ANSB) also operates the reservation’s Roads Department, the Health Clinic, Technology Department, the Wellness Center, the Early Childhood Center, and the Adult Education Program.
A fourth Alamo school board member, Edward Padilla, died and wasn't included in the indictment.
Federal prosecutors listed more than three dozen separate allegations of illegal travel claims for events like educational conventions and Navajo Nation Council meetings. One document shows the board had spent nearly half a million dollars on travel, reimbursements, pay adjustments, cash advances, bonuses, and other expenses not directly related to educating children.
All three Alamo school board members were recalled by their community/voters and removed from office in March 2019. They also were banned from holding any other tribal elected office for eight years.
Roger Simkin found
The elderly Socorro man who had been missing for 65 days was found dead in January. Roger Simkin disappeared from his Socorro home in November 2018. The weekend he left, the temperatures dipped into the low 20s. Relatives, family members, and a cadre of volunteers had been searching backyards, abandoned buildings, old automobiles, and ditches in hopes of finding his body for two months.
Then, on January 21, Roger and Susan Simkin’s son reported to the newspaper the body of his father had been found on Interstate 25 south of Socorro heading towards San Antonio. It appeared he had died from hyperthermia.
Simkin’s family had initially offered a $1,000 reward to find him and upped the reward amount to $10,000.
The 80-year-old retired pediatrician had been diagnosed with advanced dementia but was a great physical shape. As his wife noted the day her husband left the house, he forgot both his dog and his GPS tracker.
Magdalena's Eagle Supply closes; warehouse sold
n November, Clark Brown closed his hardware business, Eagle Supply Company, located in the historic Charles Ilfeld Company warehouse. Eagle Supply was the successor to family-run Alamo Plumbing, Magdalena's hardware dealer for 28 years.
Alamo Plumbing and Heating opened in June 1980. For 22 years, it was known for having plumbing and heating materials, tools, building supplies, paint, and anything else a well-stocked hardware store would carry. Over the years, they took care of customers from not only Magdalena but the Alamo reservation, Pie Town, and as far away as Quemado.
In January 2016, when Alamo Heating and Plumbing closed Brown chose a different option, moving everything over to the Ilfield warehouse, where he opened Eagle Supply Company. Believing in supporting this rural community and its working people, he kept the business going with Eagle Supply, selling plumbing, electrical, general hardware, heating supplies like stovepipes, paint sundries, and a few other odds and ends.
Besides that, the story of the building housing Eagle Supply - the Charles Ilfield warehouse - was as much a draw as the hardware he sold. By 1907, the company focused on wholesaling. Its motto became "Wholesalers of Everything." That motto is still emblazoned on the front of the warehouse in Magdalena, which opened for business in 1916.
In Magdalena, Ilfeld did a brisk business and lasted until the mid-1960s when Ilfeld had vacated the Magdalena building.
Reminders of Ilfield's glory days abound in the century-old building, including a walk-in humidor, antique Fairbanks scales, and a hand-powered elevator, which brought merchandise from the basement to ground level. The Ilfield building was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1982.
The future of the building remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure; it will continue to impress. And Clark Brown has agreed to stick around and look after the place.
Tech’s $93 million Cyber Security contract
The U.S. Department of Defense announced in October that New Mexico Tech was awarded a $92,980,000 contract for Playas Electronic Attack & Cyber Environment research and development. The university will be conducting the research in conjunction with the Air Force Research Laboratory.
The Air Force said the contract would define, develop, and deploy cyber electronic warfare capabilities for research and development, evaluation, test and training in support of employment of cyber electronic warfare effects.
According to notification of the planned contract, “of particular importance to the Air Force are research and development of the physics and phenomenology in regards to the interface between the physical world, i.e., objects and the environment, and the cyber realm.”
As reported in leading defense industry publications, the Air Force Research Laboratory will be working with Tech to develop a new training environment for testing cyber and electronic warfare attacks, which the Air Force sees as eventually becoming “an operational range for DoD cyberkinetic and multi-domain operations.”
Chile Taste-Off was hotter than a pepper sprout
The Great New Mexico Chile Taste-off in September brought chile growers from across the state to show off their products and compete for the best chile, both red and green, at Socorro’s Rodeo Complex.
There was no official headcount of attendees, but estimates were around 1,000.
Socorro’s mayor, Dr. Ravi Bhasker, said he was duly impressed that Socorro was chosen to host the first taste-off, saying, “I think we hit it out of the ballpark.”
Growers Mario and Linda Rosales of Lemitar came out on top as the People’s Choice winner. This first annual event was sponsored by the City of Socorro, County of Socorro, Bueno Foods, New Mexico Certified Chile Association. A main focus for the New Mexico Chile Board is to combat fraudulent chile being sold throughout the state that is not grown in New Mexico, particularly products brought in from Mexico. Their goal is to ensure that authentic certifications are put on all state grown chile products.
The celebrity panel in the Judged Taste-Off included Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, Rep. Gail Armstrong, Rep. Derrick Lente, Sen. George Munoz, Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte, Chef Hassan Abassary of UNM, Art Tafoya of BEK Food Service, Mayor Ravi Bhasker, Jon Patton of Dion’s, Frank Etscorn of New Mexico Tech, Abel Avila of Route 66 and Fayth Franzoy.
It was their taste buds which decided the best chile in four categories. The winners were: Gillis Farms of Hatch (Green Mild category); Adams Produce of Hatch (Green Hot category); Navajo Agricultural Products of Farmington (Red Mild category; and Giuzeppi Chile Connection of Salem (Red Hot category).
Bhasker said he hoped the Taste-Off would be held in Socorro for years to come.
Operation Steel Net catches four in Socorro
In September Attorney General Hector Balderas, in coordination with Seventh Judicial District Attorney Clint Wellborn, Socorro County Sheriff’s Office, Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, Region V Drug Task Force, Region IV Probation and Parole, Portales Police Department, and Clovis Police Department, conducted phase I of Operation Steel Net.
This operation was a coordinated law-enforcement effort to find and arrest violent offenders with outstanding warrants in rural and urban communities in Socorro County, Curry County, and Roosevelt County. The operation was a result of months’ worth of intelligence gathering, analysis, and coordination with local law enforcement to execute Operation Steel Net in the first week of September.
This operation resulted in 23 successful arrests of violent criminals wanted by the Court. In Socorro, authorities apprehended Larry Silva, charged with Aggravated Battery; Felicia Savedra, charged with Child Abuse; Joshua Sisneros, charged with Armed Robbery; and Jamie Chavez, charged with Battery on a Police Officer.
Clint Wellborn, Seventh Judicial District Attorney, said he looks forward to getting those cases back on track.
“My office appreciates the efforts of the Attorney General’s Office and law enforcement in apprehending defendants in the Seventh Judicial District who had failed to comply with their conditions of release and failed to show up for their hearings in court,” Wellborn said.
his operation came as a result of the Governor’s Task Force on Violent Crime. The Office of the Attorney General continues to partner with multiple law-enforcement entities throughout the State to continue fighting for the safety of New Mexico families.
Attorney General Balderas said, “No community should be left behind when targeting violent crime.”
Eagle Picher
The Eagle Picher Carefree Battery Superfund Site was back in the news in August and October when representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and New Mexico Environmental Department held three town hallstyle public meetings.
The venue for the first meeting in August - Socorro City Hall - drew such an overflow crowd that many potential attendees left out on the sidewalk. In light of that, the EPA and NMED returned for two sessions over two days in early October at Finley Gym.
The first session was an open house to give members of the community to drop in and visit with various agencies. At the second meeting in October, the two agencies presented their technical data that should have been presented previously at the aborted meeting in August.
EPA officials said it would take approximately 30 years and $16 million to clean up the Eagle Picher Superfund Site. And currently, the EPA has only $700,000 in its coffers designated for Eagle Picher.
Congress decides how much money the EPA will receive. Once that amount is determined, it is divided among 10 EPA regions across the United States. Once the money is approved, it’s up to a panel of program experts to evaluate the risk to human health and the environment. The agency uses these evaluations to establish funding priorities for all new cleanup construction projects in the Superfund program.
The approach allows each region to list its priority projects and rank these projects against priority projects from other areas, ensuring that scarce resources are allocated to the projects posing the most risk to human health and the environment.
The current plan for the cleanup of the Eagle Picher Superfund Site involves five phases:
• Evacuate soil from the Eagle Picher site and dispose of off-site. Clean up activities will involve excavating contaminated soils from the wastewater impoundment area, near the west entrance of the manufacturing building, near the southwest of the manufacturing building. Approximately 1,000 cubic yards of dirt will be removed from the site.
• Remove construction debris from the Eagle Picher site and dispose of off-site. Cleanup activities will involve removing construction debris containing asbestos-containing building material and lead-based paint.
• Phased focused pump and treat groundwater. Cleanup activities involve implementing a Phased Pump and Treat remedy to restore groundwater. Performance monitoring will be conducted throughout the active treatment period.
• Active containment of vapor instruction. Installing an active containment system of the soil gases, depending on building construction, either sub-slab depressurization, for homes constructed directly on foundations or crawl space depressurization, for homes built using pier and beam (open space beneath) construction. Either method will be used to remove soil gas prior to its migration to indoor actively.
• Soil gases have not been determined. At present, cleanup activities for soil gases have not been identified and are part of the EPA’s current on-going optimization study.
Several citizens expressed concerns about whether or not they could sell or rent their home if it is located inside the plume area. Thus far, according to the EPA, it has not worked with any authorities to issue deed restrictions related to the Eagle Picher site or the groundwater plume area. Nor are there any plans to implement deed restrictions that would limit or prohibit the property from being sold or rented.
Power of Public Art
2019 saw an uptick in the number of outdoor murals around town. The Socorro Beautification Committee, now called Diamond in the Desert, was working hard to ensure that these murals are enjoyed for decades to come. Committee Chair Beth Wells reached out to members of the Socorro Beautification Committee and revitalized a mural originally on a wall at the post office. Socorro’s Ken Hines painted it on the wall.
Hines also is credited with repainting the Bull Durham sign on the Manzanares Building; and his subsequent mural on the south wall facing the First State Bank parking lot. “Searching for an Oasis” features the characters in a children’s story he wrote. Other local artists have contributed over the years.
Erika Burleigh’s coffee murals for years have intrigued tourists and residents coming into the plaza. She is also credited with painting the Lonnie Zamora mural tribute on Fairgrounds Road and with a smaller mural on a downtown home.
Loretta Lowman’s mural celebrating Socorro’s history and helping nature took form on a City Hall wall.
A small but thoughtful mural titled “Searching for the Light” on the north side of the Masonic Lodge at Leroy and Bullock was the result of a contest through New Mexico Tech. The university paid to have the mural painted.
A postcard of Socorro, designed by the second winner of the Tech contest, appeared along a channel wall to the west side of California Street. Wells herself painted that mural.
Another new mural with a cowboy theme was installed at the rodeo grounds.
All in all, in the two years since Wells brought her energies to enriching the community, there have been eight new murals completed with the cooperation of businesses and individual donations.
Murder in Magdalena
The man accused in the May 13 shooting death of Stuart Gordon in the parking lot of the High Country Lodge in Magdalena was bound over to Seventh District Court on a first degree murder charge. Jo Hill, 39, a lodger at the motel, was found by Magistrate Judge Felix Saavedra to have acted in a premeditated manner when he fatally shot Gordon, 30, of Lincoln, Nebraska.
According to the pathologist’s testimony, Gordon was shot five times, twice in front and three times in the back.
The prosecution called three witnesses during the preliminary hearing. No witnesses were called by the defense attorney, Todd Ellis Farkas.
The prosecution’s key witness to the incident was Lori Scholes, who testified that Gordon approached while she and Hill were speaking at Hill’s open room door. Gordon “blew up” at something Hill said and attacked him, throwing him to the ground and punching him. The witness said it took her and another person “a couple of minutes” to stop the beating, pulling on Gordon’s shirt and hitting him with rocks.
Moments later, Hill retrieved a handgun from his pickup truck parked in front of his room, walked calmly toward Gordon and shot him three times. Hill then walked back to his room and left the door ajar.
Magdalena Marshal Michael Zamora arrested him without incident.
Hill’s lawyer argued that Hill should be bound over for voluntary manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder in the first degree. He quoted the state statute that says “voluntary manslaughter consists of manslaughter committed upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.” The fact that he retaliated after being beaten up met that standard, he argued.
Saavedra, however, agreed with the prosecution’s argument that the five or so minutes between the beating and the shooting was sufficient time to meet the standard of premeditated murder.
Hill’s murder trial in Seventh District Court is scheduled for August 31, 2020. following multiple delays.
November School Board elections
Six new faces graced the Socorro and Magdalena School Boards as a result of the November elections. In Socorro, David Hicks defeated David Griego III 1,004 to 656, to win Position I. Incumbent Kim Gonzales did not seek reelection.
In Position II, four candidates vied for the position held by incumbent Carlos Vega. Michael Hargather was declared the winner with 758 votes. Finishing second was Greg Ezell with 416, followed by incumbent Vega with 353 and Adam Paz with 174 votes.
In Position III, Lindsey Lopez defeated incumbent Juan J.C. Trujillo by a mere 87 votes, 703 to 616. Write-in candidate Hamdy Soliman finished third with 312 votes.
In Magdalena, Sharon Harris defeated incumbent Marva Brunson, 234 to 147 for Position 3.
Brett Bruton was unopposed for the Position 4 post, winning with 341 votes.
In the race for Position 5, Kayla Kersey defeated incumbent Linda Montoya, 235 to 149.
New County Manager
Finding a suitable replacement for Socorro County Manager Delilah Walsh was the main order of business for the Board of County Commissioners’ first meeting in July. The list of qualified candidates was finalized at a special meeting in June.
Michael Hawkes of San Antonio took over as Socorro County Manager in July. One of the four finalists considered by the Socorro County Board of Commissioners, Hawkes was hired following an executive session Tuesday morning.
“There are a lot of things to do to get done. Some things are fairly daunting, especially with the fiscal aspects,” Hawkes said. “I’m committed to keeping this county a viable county. There’s a great deal to do.”
Hawkes said he would be conferring with outgoing manager Delilah Walsh as much as needed to get up to speed.
Historic Magdalena hotel comes back to life
Magdalena’s Hall Hotel reopened in June. After a period of neglect, this once-prominent landmark at 404 Second Street has been given a new lease on life, thanks to a promise Magdalena's Gail Armstrong, who felt strongly about preserving an important period of Magdalena's legacy.
The three-story Hall Hotel was built in 1917 by Harry S. Hall to serve the needs of the bustling business from the mining and cattle sectors. Many rich and fascinating legends have originated at the storied hotel and are often told and retold by the locals.
A few years after closing, the building had been remodeled, and the rooms turned into apartments subsidized by HUD.
The Armstrongs acquired the hotel two years ago. Renovating and repairing has taken months to complete. The interior renovation was supervised by hotel manager Cole Peterson and Fran Ganadonegro. The facelift has given the 102-year-old building the look of a firstclass hotel.
Part of the renovation was redecorating and furnishing a lounge on the north end of the building with couches and a coffee bar. The north end of the building – at the original main entrance – is Kelly’s Place Café. A laundry room is located in the basement.
County commission tackles loose dog problems
acks of loose dogs running in the Polvadera and Lemitar area have been killing chickens and goats. That’s what a string of residents told the Socorro County Board of Commissioners at a meeting in July. Sheriff William Armijo told the commissioners he had invited several people to address the board on their more recent experiences with loose dogs running in packs.
He said within just a few days, his office wrote seven citations for dogs running at large.
“Dogs are attacking peoples’ livestock and their pets,” Armijo said. “It’s become a big issue throughout the county, especially in the Lemitar and Polvadera area, and out in Veguita.
“We’ve gotten an unusual number complaints the last few weeks about these dogs attacking goats, livestock and family pets,” he said. “We do take it seriously. Seven citations for dogs running at large in just a few days is alarming.”
One Lemitar resident said she has resorted to shooting dogs. She said she learned where dogs lived and called the state police. “The state police went over there,” she said. “They talked to the owners, and the dogs were so aggressive, the officer came back and told me if they showed up at my place again. I had the right to shoot them."
A speaker from Polvadera pointed out that people are also at risk.
One by one, Lemitar and Polvadera residents stepped up to the podium. “I lost 42 animals. I have shot 38 dogs,” one said. “Recently, I lost 16 goats. I shot that dog.” He said he couldn’t invest any more money into raising goats. They’ll just get killed,” he said.
Another from Polvadera said he started using a game camera to take pictures of the attacks.
Board President Martha Salas said that the problem had become countywide, and the ordinance must be looked at. Armijo agreed, and that he and his deputies will respond to every call.
“We’re gonna’ hold these peoples’ feet to the fire,” he said. “They must be held accountable.”
Highlights of County Ordinance 1998-05:
• Responsible persons shall not allow any domestic animals in their custody to stray.
• No person may keep or harbor domestic animals that demonstrate unprovoked attacks on human beings, or which might have a propensity to attack humans, unless confined so that the animal cannot attack any person.
• The responsible person shall post the enclosure on all sides with prominent notice of the threat posed by the animal confined therein.
• Responsible persons shall not allow any domestic animals in their custody to persistently or continuously bark, howl, or yowl.
• No person may keep domestic animals in conditions or in such numbers so as to result in noxious or offensive odors or accumulations of feces, urine, or other bodily wastes, or confine them in such conditions so as to become unmanageable and potentially vicious.
● Responsible persons shall not allow any domestic animals in their custody to attack animals that are located on their owner's property, confined or under the physical restraint of a responsible person.
The ordinance adds that the county animal control officer “shall destroy any dog he or she finds in the act of pursuing or wounding livestock or wounding and killing poultry or attacking humans.”A fine of up to $300 and/or imprisonment of no more than ninety days, or both, can be imposed for violating the ordinance.
Armijo said he would work on drafting an animal breeding ordinance to address the number of dogs allowed and would work the county attorney before submitting it to the board. He said it would be in line with Chapter 77 of the state code, which addresses dangerous dogs.
“There will be two separate animal control ordinances if the board approves,” he said.
PRC denies SEC rate increase
In September, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission denied a proposed rate increase for electricity requested by Socorro Electric Cooperative. PRC Hearing examiner Carolyn Glick in August noted that it was clear that SEC sought the rate hike only to advance or achieve the Board of Trustees' goals.
In rendering her decision, Glick made several recommendations for the commission to consider. Those decisions include:
• The commission should deny the SEC any revenue increase. SEC’s 2017 and 2018 financial results show that SEC’s existing revenue requirement does not leave the SEC Board without cash to advance its goals.
• The amount of revenue to collect among rate classes is a judgment call. While the hearing examiner recommended no rate increase, however, it is appropriate to reallocate revenues collected among the classes to gradually move toward each class paying for its costs of service.
• Glick also recommended the SEC zero out debt and fuel adjustment clauses. Approval of SEC’s minimum use charge should be denied. It would be punitive, according to Glick, to low-use customers and result in “sticker shock.”
Socorro Electric Cooperative serves about 8,502 customers in Catron, Cibola, Sierra, Socorro, and Valencia Counties.
SEC’s last general rate hike, which increased revenues by 6.9 percent, took effect in 2001. As a member of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, SEC purchases all its power from Tri-State.
In October, SEC’s Board of Directors voted to appeal the Public Regulation Commission’s rejection of its proposed rate increase. District III trustee Donald Wolberg summed up the board’s position with the pros and cons of appealing. He pointed out that if the board did not appeal, it would be acquiescing to what he said would be an improper and incorrect outcome. On the other hand, with an appeal, they will have it on record if the case goes to court. The appeal meant the cooperative would ignore the PRC and go directly to the Supreme Court.
The vote was unanimous.
In a separate action, the board decided to postpone the retirement of capital credit “until it is to be determined to be fiscally responsible.”
District Court APR ruling
The years-long struggle between Augustin Plains Ranch LLC (APR) and countless protestants was put to rest for the time being in October when Seventh Judicial District Judge Matthew Reynolds ruled on a final order filed by the Community Protestants and Catron County granting summary judgment and dismiss.
Augustin Plains Ranch LLC is wanting to acquire groundwater rights and drill 37 wells to a depth of 2,000 feet to pump water from the aquifer beneath the Plains of San Agustin in Catron and Socorro counties and send it in bulk via a north-south pipeline to as yet unknown customers in Albuquerque and surrounding communities. APR is appealing the judgment by Seventh District Court Judge Matthew Reynolds.
Reynolds ruled the decision to deny the permit application by the Office of the State Engineer is correct. In submitting a 56-page document, the Ranch is seeking to have the Court of Appeals rule that Judge Reynolds made the wrong decision. In the six-page order, “Notice of Submission of Final Order Granted Summary Judgment in Favor of the Community Protestant and the Catron County Board of County Commissioners and Dismissal with Prejudice” the Court found:
1. That the motions for summary judgment filed by the Community Protestants are granted.
2. All other motions for summary judgment are denied as moot.
3. Augustin Plains Ranch’s appeal from the State Engineer's August 1, 2018 order denying the Augustin Plains Ranch's 2014/2016 Application to appropriate groundwater is dismissed with prejudice.
“Dismissal with prejudice” is a final judgment by the court, and the plaintiff (APR) is barred from bringing an action on the same claim.
First hemp harvest
Thanks to changes in both federal and state law, the very first hemp harvest in Socorro County was in October at the Lopez Farm north of San Antonio. The farm dedicated six acres to hemp production. It was a community affair with 25 to 30 helping out, including friends and relations, and even some of their children.
J.J. Griego, who headed up the farming crew, said it was an excellent year for the hemp crop and praised the people who helped make it a successful year. \
“I think we were successful because we were able to partner with some really good people like Mr. Richard Lopez, nutritionist David Hicks and others. They work hard, and they know how to get the best from the land,” Griego said. “This is my hometown, so I’ve got good ties with Richard and everybody. With the people I respect."
Griego said he was also fortunate to connect with geneticist Manny Ordaz of Fresh Grown Systems in Estancia, who provided the baby plants. Ordaz has been in the cannabis business for eight years and supplies plants from his greenhouse to a handful of farms across the state. \
"We can provide anywhere from a seven to a twelve-inch plant,” Ordaz said. “They are the foundation of the crop. The baby plants.”
He said knowing one's land is critical. “These guys have really good farming practices. That comes from their years of experience. They utilized that skill for this crop this year. It shows,” Ordaz said. “You’ve got to know your land, and they do.”
Otero convicted, gets 15 years in killing
After three years of numerous hearings, motions, and postponements, the man responsible for a New Mexico Tech student’s death in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years, the maximum allowed for second-degree murder.
The sentencing hearing for Elijah Otero was held in April for the slaying of Alex Hernandez, a computer science major.
District Judge Mercedes Murphy ruled that, based on a thorough review of all documents relating to the case, Otero deserved the maximum sentence allowed for Murder in the Second Degree. The initial charge in the threeyear-old case was Murder in the First Degree, and a trial was set for January of this year. Still, just three weeks before trial, a plea agreement was made with the District Attorney's office allowing Otero to change his not guilty plea to guilty for a reduced charge of second-degree murder.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on Saturday, January 9, 2016, on Highway 60, where Otero intentionally ran over Hernandez driving a green Ford Explorer. The Socorro Police report states that at around 6:30 p.m. on the date in question, Hernandez was purposely run over while he was crossing Highway 60 in front of the Knights of Columbus building.
The security camera video showed Otero getting out of the Ford Explorer parked at the curb in front of the auto repair business and walking to the passenger side, where Hernandez got out and started walking across the street. Otero then drove to the Spring Street intersection, made a U-turn, and drove back down Highway 60, where the video shows his vehicle go off onto the shoulder and running over Hernandez from behind.
Court documents say that when asked directly if he purposely hit Hernandez, Otero eventually said, “Yes.”
Alex Hernandez’s father, Jorge Hernandez of Albuquerque, said after the sentencing that the family was relieved the long ordeal was over but indicated that they felt the sentencing, although it was the maximum for seconddegree murder, was too light.
“In New Mexico, when the minimum sentence for first degree murder is 30 years, and the maximum for second-degree murder 15 years, something is wrong,” he said. “It should’ve been for first degree. We feel like the case was pretty clear from the beginning, and could’ve been resolved the first year. It feels like it got a little scattered and out of hand.”
New Mexico Tech posthumously granted Hernandez a B.S. in Computer Science. In addition, the Alex Hernandez Scholarship is currently an annual award. Two students get $1,000 each year from the scholarship fund.