Tim Abeyta is a 2012 Socorro High School graduate and recently finished medical school at the University of New Mexico. He and his wife Nicole will both begin residencies at UNM this month.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Socorro. I graduated in 2012. In high school, I played a lot of video games with my friends. I did sports in high school, like track and cross country every year. That’s where I met some of the friends I still have today.
You said you still have some friends from eight years ago. What did you all have in common?
I think a lot of it was that we all played video games. I think we all just had the personality that we wanted to make the friendships last past high school. We all still talk.
Did you know in high school you wanted to go this route, going to medical school and becoming a doctor?
No, my dad is an engineer. He works at NRAO (National Radio Astronomy Observatory) and I kind of always thought I was going to follow that path. When I was in eighth grade I was running on the high school track team and Dr. Robert Markwell used to coach long distance, and I kind of got close to him and he asked me if I wanted to shadow him one summer. I really liked it. That’s how I ended up wanting to go the medical path.
So this wasn’t a matter of you being a young kid, but rather something you grew in to. Once you started growing into it, what excited you about it?
I really like talking to people and hearing other people’s stories. When I shadowed Dr. Markwell the relationship he had with his patients was really special. I kind of wanted that.
What’s your area of expertise?
I’m going into psychology.
What good do you think you can do for people, going into psychology?
The goal is to stay in New Mexico and New Mexico has a huge problem with mental health; just access, especially in rural areas like Socorro. Socorro doesn’t have a true psychiatrist. So that’s my goal is to go to a rural area and provide that mental health service that’s needed.
Tell me about your time at the University of New Mexico? What did you get your degree in?
I got my degree in chemistry. I worked IT, which was such a fun undergrad job. I met my future wife in undergraduate, which is cool. I was in the BA/MD program, which is a program during your junior year or senior year of high school you kind of apply for it. If you get accepted there’s 28 spots, and it’s only the state of New Mexico. If you get a spot you get a reserved spot in medical school. Looking back, it was kind of a huge commitment to make at such a young age. It was awesome and it’s cool because you don’t have to actually stress about applying to med school, because you kind of did that already. I definitely recommend it to any current high schoolers that are looking at the medical path.
Again you made that decision at a young age. What kind of stress was there on you going through college and then med school to say hey, I already chose this path, I have to get it done?
There was definitely a few rough times where I was like maybe I should have gone and been an engineer, especially as the debt kept piling on. But I’m really happy I stuck with it. It’s more about making a difference. I really feel like I’m in a position where I can help people … ever since I shadowed with Dr. Markwell and every time I work with patients it just solidifies my decision because it’s what I feel like I’m supposed to be doing.
You have a little one and you’re married. What do you and your wife have in common?
She’s also going to be a doctor. She’s from Las Cruces, and we actually met through the BA/MD program, so she’s part of that too. Our personalities fit really well because family was the most important value for us. We knew we wanted to have kids. Our little one just turned a year old and we just celebrated our first wedding anniversary a couple months ago.
What has your first year of marriage been like?
It’s so awesome. Our daughter’s name is Serefina, and just seeing her go through all the milestones and being able to share it with another person, it’s been amazing.
Is it easy having a child with someone you know is on the same page as you?
It is and it isn’t. We know we have a challenging path ahead because we’re going to start our residency and we’re going to be working a lot. Right now we’re kind of taking advantage of this time to spend with the little one before we both start work.
You’re obviously a dedicated New Mexican and again, mental health is a huge issue in this state. Why are you excited to do your residency at UNM?
I love New Mexico. I’ve never really felt a desire to leave because I love the people here. I love the culture. I feel like we’re very welcoming. I just can't wait to work with New Mexicans and build relationships.
You’re walking into a residency at a very challenging time in human history. What do you think that’s going to be like?
I would say I’m 50 percent excited, 50 percent nervous. The dynamic is going to be weird. I know it’s not going to be a normal residency because there’s going to be so much concentration on coronavirus … It’s going to be different from the normal experience because a lot of psychiatry right now is tele-medicine over video. That’s definitely different because you have to work even harder to build rapport with the patient because you’re not physically there. Body language is super important and you lose some of that. But I’m really confident with the training at UNM.
What advice would you give to Socorro students?
Because we’re from Socorro, sometimes that gives us an advantage just because we are really rural. When I applied for the BA/MD they knew that I might not have had the opportunities that other students who go to Albuquerque Academy or St. Pius. But you can use that and turn it into an advantage for yourself. I still kicked butt in high school, even though I may not have had all these other resources. So you can turn that supposed disadvantage of coming from Socorro and use it in your favor.
What do you try to do in your spare time, and why is it important for you and your wife to both have hobbies and periodically get away from medicine?
It’s super important, especially because we’re both in it. I think if we both just did medicine all the time I think we would go insane. We try and get out, go to the park. Our daughter just started walking so we’re trying to help her along.
You’re a Denver Broncos fan Tim. What’s wrong with you?
It was a hard upbringing.