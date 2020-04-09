Springtime, the time of year when the enterprising homeowner sets to go about making a checklist on needed maintenance or home improvement around the house. It may be repairing screens and touching up adobe or just general sprucing up like washing windows and cleaning the backyard grill. And that's when people head for the hardware store, an essential business by classification.
This spring, however, there's a demand for something else. Besides the expected spring season purchases, Marc Lea, manager at Randy's Ace Hardware, says people coming in are looking for products concerning protection from the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, face masks and hand sanitizers.
Lea says he expected a new shipment three weeks ago.
“The problem we’re running into is, with most supplies being diverted to military, healthcare, those types of professions,” Lea said. “It’s putting a delay on the products getting to us. Which means products going to our customers are delayed. But we have the products on order.”
The frustrating part is that Lea cannot give customers an estimated time of arrival “The products are out there. They are manufacturing as much as they can, as fast as they can,” he said. “But, because the demand is so high in the medical field, a lot of resources are being diverted that way. Once that starts to get a little bit caught up, then we'll start to see more of an influx of product coming to hardware stores."
Apart from those sought-after items, the state’s stay-at-home directive is resulting in a steady business in home spruce-up purchases. “We are seeing the normal kind of seasonal purchases,” Lea said. “A lot of it now seems to be geared toward at-home projects. With everyone having to stay home they’re finding all these extra projects that maybe they put on the back burner, or said, you know, ‘I’ll do it later.’”
In other words, with self-isolation, people are finding the time actually to do those projects. "Mostly electrical repair, plumbing, small at-home projects they're working on. You know, changing out shower fixtures, kitchen fixtures, things like that," Lea said. "A lot of people have been working on repainting their homes. Doing touch-ups and even complete paint jobs.”
Gardening has also seen an uptick with people starting to grow their own vegetables. “We’ve had quite a few folks coming in and buying plants and soil so they can get their gardens going,” Lea said. “Lawn and garden equipment. Garden hoses, wheelbarrows, those sorts of things.”
Despite the coronavirus, Lea said, “It’s actually been pretty steady.”
He thinks part of that may be because people are choosing to act to stay in Socorro. “I feel like they’re not going to Loew’s, not going to Home Depot, not wanting to drive all the way to Albuquerque,” he said. “So they’re shopping local, which is nice. We appreciate that support more than anything. We’re grateful for people shopping here. And we’ll continue to be open as long as there’s a need for it.”