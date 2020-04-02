The annual Socorro Electric Cooperative membership meeting set for April 18 at Macey Center has been postponed.
The announcement came last week in for of a postcard to all co-op members, and cited public health emergency declared by the governor.
“We’ve decided to postpone the 2020 Annual Member meeting mainly because many of our members who attend the annual meeting are in the age group the governor specifically identified and because many make plans to attend events well in advance at this time,” the announcement said. “Because we serve a large geographic area in our state, we have a responsibility to consider the different levels of emergency in the areas we serve.”
SEC General Manager Joseph Herrera told the Chieftain the priority was to maintain reliable electric service. “We’ve still got to keep the lights on,” he said. “AS one the essential services our crews are all proved with PPEs. Also, disinfecting wipes, sanitizers, masks, whatever they need. They’re doing a good job through all this.”
At this point the doors at the co-op are locked but business is still being conducted by telephone or through the SEC smartphone app.
“We’re just trying to eliminate our face-to-face contact,” Herrera said.
“Since the Governor encouraged everyone, especially those over the age of 60 or those with compromised health, to stay at home unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “We are taking prudent measures both to protect the health and safety of our staff while continuing to best serve our members during this evolving public health threat.”
In addition, the co-op has suspended all residential disconnects and waiving all the penalty late fees for the duration of the governor’s order.
The main order of business for the annual membership meeting would’ve been the election of three trustees, but since all incumbents are unopposed, voting was canceled to save money.