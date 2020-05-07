49th District State Representative Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) says she fears that Socorro County’s economy can’t recover without a concerted reopening of local stores and businesses.
“We have got to get our economy back and going,” she said. “I think the Governor’s latest move is a move in the right direction."
Armstrong wants to see the reopening of all retail stores and businesses within common-sense COVID guidelines. It would be a good beginning, she says, to economic recovery and getting people back to work, as well as improving the city’s and the county’s Gross Receipts Tax revenues.
“I know there are some people who are absolutely against it. Because they’re vulnerable for whatever reason,” she said. “But people still have the option to quarantine themselves to stay home, to order their groceries, to have a friend or neighbor or loved one to pick them up. But people who don’t want to be part of it don’t have to.
“Of course, COVID-19 is a serious pandemic, and we need to pay attention to it. But we cannot let it be the death of New Mexico,” she said. “We are in bad shape.”
Armstrong said that with social distancing, she believes there’s no reason to keep some businesses, like restaurants, limited to curbside and carry-out.
“They can social distance better than Walmart can,” Armstrong said. “For example, they can use disposable menus and seat people at tables six feet apart. If you talk to any restaurateur they’ll tell you they touch the food less than the food at a grocery store gets touched.”
She also points to salons, which she said have been hit especially hard.
“Why can we groom a dog when we can’t groom ourselves?” Armstrong said. “Salons and barbers are considered self-employed, and are some of the most vulnerable people for losing everything.”
On Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s May 1 directives, Armstrong said she thought it was a move in the right direction.
“I appreciate the action, but it’s still hurting businesses that don’t have curbside service available, which is most small businesses,” she said. “It is a move in the right direction but I don’t think it is as helpful for rural New Mexico as it is for urban.”
With oil prices down and our economy shut down, “if the county is expecting the state to bail them out, that’s not going to happen,” she said. “The only tax we’re collecting on right now is the gasoline tax. The state is broke.”