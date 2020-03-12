Some bills passed, some bills failed.
Representative Gail Armstrong concedes that you hardly ever get everything you want. Or need. But, she said, school teachers are getting a four percent salary increase.
“When we sent House Bill 2 to the Senate it was five percent, but they cut it to four percent,” Armstrong said. “I can understand why because it was an inflated budget. They had to cut from somewhere. I think it’s unfortunate they cut it from teachers’ salaries.”
The legislature also approved a bill to allow school boards to issue diplomas to veterans who left high school in the Vietnam War, and another will allow some retired teachers to come back as substitutes without suspending their pension benefits.
Armstrong said she was disappointed that the Social Security tax exemption was dropped.
“I was pushing really hard for the Social Security tax exemption,” Armstrong said. “We had full support from so many people, but they wouldn’t take it off the Tax Committee. It got tabled and we couldn’t get it off of there.” “Many were in favor of it in committee, but they wouldn’t take it off the table. I’ll bring it back to next year’s session and am looking to add service veterans.”
“I did sponsor HB 44, which is the New Mexico Work to Save Act,” she said. “That did get passed.” The bill advocates for the state to manage a system of individual retirement accounts offered to private-sector workers whose employers don’t offer retirement savings plans. “This would automatically deduct a percentage from workers’ paychecks to deposit in their accounts,” She said. “Under this bill, private businesses also would not be forced to participate.”
Armstrong’s Seniors With Dignity bill also got passed.
Among other bills that are sent to Governor Lujan Grisham’s desk:
• A cap on prices paid by diabetes patients for insulin prescriptions at $25 for a one-month supply.
• Allows New Mexico to pursue imports of prescription drugs – exluding opiods - from Canada on a wholesale basis.
• Stricter oversight of tobacco sales to help reinforce a new federal ban on sales to those under 21.
• A tax credit for households and businesses that adopt solar energy systems and take new steps to modernize the electric grid and export more renewable energy.
• Low-income students who qualified for reduced-price school breakfast and lunch no longer have to come up with co-payments for the meals.
• New Mexico’s annual tax holiday will be extended for another five years. Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The bill suspends the collection of gross receipts tax on the sale of qualified items at New Mexico businesses with fewer than 10 employees.
• New penalties for public contractors who pay workers less than the prevailing wage and benefits set out in state statute for a variety of trades and professions.
• The bill to legalize marijuana for those 21-and-older failed. The statewide minimum wage increase to $15 an hour by 2024 didn’t make the cut either.
Overall, Armstrong said things could’ve gone better.
“In my opinion it was very much a special interest group session. Not a lot of good legislation got heard,” she said. “There was too much time debating things that does not really do much good for Socorro or Catron counties.”
Senator Gabe Ramos said he will continue pushing for funding for New Mexico Tech, as well as Western New Mexico University. Other priorities included roads, senior centers, recreation centers, community centers, vehicles, Main Street, public safety equipment to include Emergency 911 systems, and water projects.
As for Capital Outlay, Socorro County will be receiving $4,305,000 for 911 emergency radio equipment replacement, Eagle Picher security fence, and community center construction.