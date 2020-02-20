Two violinists who are quickly making a name in hip-hop will bring their renditions of classic reggae and American pop to New Mexico Tech on Friday, Feb. 28. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Tech's Macey Center as part of the Performing Arts Series.
The Sons of Mystro is brothers Malcolm and Umoja McNeish, who won the Emerging Young Artists Under 21 Award at the International Reggae and World Music Festival. Born of Caribbean parents, the brothers named their group after their father, who was known as DJ Mystro, playing reggae and Caribbean beats for dancers.
“These two represent a tide of young, multicultural artists, classically trained but looking for new ways to reach audiences with original music and adaptations of classic tunes that cross genres,” said Ronna Kalish, PAS director. “Sons of Mystro are mentored by the music sensations ‘Black Violin,’ a group that has become too big for us to book in Socorro.”
Sons of Mystro credit Black Violin, meanwhile, with widening their musical view.
"They play different genres on the violin. It opened our eyes that, 'hey, we can do this,'" said Malcolm. Umoja agreed. He said they brought their feelings to their recent recording Reggae Strings while “keeping the essence of the original melodies."
They got their big break in 2012 when they were invited to play live during the pre-game introductions for a Miami Heat/LA Lakers game. They also played NBA champions Miami Heat’s theme song, AC/DC’s Back in Black, during seven of the team’s games.
Reflecting on their Caribbean roots, Sons of Mystro has played The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Legends Easter Fest, One Love Reggae Fest, Reggae Dancehall Awards, and graced the same stage with reggae and dancehall veterans such as Marcia Griffiths, John Holt, Ken Boothe, Dobby Dobson, Freddie McGregor, Frankie Paul, and more. They performed at the Jazz In The Gardens show in Miami alongside Babyface, Najee and Earth, Wind and Fire.
They started playing the violin almost on a lark. Malcolm told TV’s Steve Harvey in 2018, "In 3rd grade, my best friend and I wanted to be in the band, but my teacher was saying that if we played in her class orchestra, we could go to Disney World and Busch Gardens, and I wanted to go there, so I picked her class, and I've been playing ever since.”
The two are committed to youth education and community outreach in their home state and continue that during their tour with educational youth concerts and workshops wherever they perform.
“This concert is part of a five-city tour, put together in collaboration with my colleagues around the state,” said Kalish. Sponsors are the City of Socorro, WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, New Mexico Arts, and New Mexico Tech Graduate Student Association with lodging provided by Holiday Inn Express.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for youth 17 and under. New Mexico Tech students will be admitted free with their student ID at the door or can pick up one ticket each at the New Mexico Tech Bookstore.
Tickets also can be purchased online at nmtpas.org or the following locations: New Mexico Tech Cashier (Fidel Center), Sofia's Kitchen, John Brooks, or the PAS office (call 835-5688 for directions).