Coinciding with the return of wintering birds at Bosque del Apache and the Festival of the Cranes, the 22nd Annual Festival of the Crayons opened last week at its usual spot at 306 School of Mines Road in Socorro, courtesy of artist Rebecca Taylor and her Prisma Light Studio.
“My idea for the exhibit is to create some fun and add a little color to town,” Titus says. “It’s just for fun - people stop by and take pictures and point out their favorite Crayon.”
The Festival of the Crayons, created by the former Socorro resident is a companion presentation held at the same time of the year. It's a grouping of giant Crayons, including a Whooping Crayon. The crayons range in height from 2 ft to 7.5 ft. Some of the crayons are traditional colors and others are unique to the Festival of the Cranes with names like Sandhill, Adobe, Strawberry Peak, Tumbleweed, Banana, Dandelion, and Spam.
The Crayons have appeared in magazines, newspapers, and calendars showing public art around the state. The Festival of the Crayons exhibit will be up until the day after Thanksgiving.
Taylor creates artwork in a variety of media through her online studio at prismalightstudio.com.