"The Light of the Cross" exhibit and benefit sale at Casa Santiago in Magdalena will be open through Christmas Eve.
A number of new pieces have been added to replenish the selection, including cross Christmas ornaments and metal wall art. All proceeds are given to the Magdalena Samaritan Center, which provides a food pantry and other services in Magdalena and the surrounding area.
"Buying a cross to display in your own home, or in another's as a gift, is a very positive human gesture on its own. When you're also helping to materially benefit others who can use the help, it enhances the whole process of giving. And of course it's the perfect season for all of this - what would Christmas be without reminders of the man whose day we honor? And what better reminder than the cross, really, when you get down to it," said Matt Middleton, Curator, "The Light of the Cross" Exhibit and Benefit Sale.
Casa Santiago is about one mile south of US 60 in Magdalena on Highway 107. Look for the outdoor cross display on the left. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Dec 24. This exhibit is made possible with partial funding from The Paula Daves Trust.