St. Paul’s United Methodist Church will host a special music program closing out the holiday season at 10 a.m., Sunday, December 29.
Albuquerque-based husband and wife duo, Scott and Irma Reeder (DBA Music for All Seasons), will present a free Christmas Concert during the 10 a.m. worship service. A voluntary offering will be taken.
They will be featuring selections from their new CD, Midwinter’s Promise, The frosty air, the silent snow, the quiet frozen earth. Music will include traditional Christmas carols from many countries, contemporary songs celebrating the season, and haunting airs and foot-stomping jigs and reels with roots in the Celtic heart of the British Isles.
They will be playing a host of enchanting instruments including Celtic harp, mountain and hammered dulcimers, guitars, bowed psaltery, Irish whistles, Renaissance recorders, and tongue drum.
Scott and Irma met at New Mexico Tech in 1977 through their love of music, and have been performing together ever since.
They won the 2016 Southern Regional Ensemble Championship at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View, Arkansas, and Irma was ranked in the top five mountain dulcimer players in the United States at the 2018 National Mountain Dulcimer Championship at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas.
Scott and Irma are involved in many endeavors to promote and keep acoustic folk music alive. Besides teaching privately, at music festivals, and through UNM Continuing Education, they are past Board of Directors and ongoing mangers with the Albuquerque Folk Festival held annually in June and co-founded and run the Mexico Dulcimer Festival which takes place every October in Albuquerque.
More information at www. ScottandIrmaMusic.com.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church is located at 1000 Goad in Socorro.