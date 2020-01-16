If you think of classical music as somber and dull, you might soon change your mind: New Mexico Tech’s Performing Arts Series (PAS) presents Take3, a genre-defying trio of female artists with a flair for the wild and unexpected.
The Friday, Jan. 24 concert, sponsored by Tech President Stephen G. Wells, is free and begins at 7:30 pm at Macey Center. A special presentation “Cranes of the World with Sandra Noll” precedes the evening music. (See accompanying article.)
TAKE3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of classical favorites, pop hits and Americana.
Although only together for a short time, the trio already has an impressive season lined up, visiting PACs and performing with orchestra in most of the 50 states. No strangers to the stage as individuals, they have made an impact on the music scene as soloists, touring the world with Yanni, recording tracks for film and television, and as soloists in front of Symphony Orchestra. TAKE3 makes it their mission to impart their love, passion and joy in music making to all who hear them, using their artistic ability as conduit for storytelling.
With her limitless enthusiasm and vast gifts as a performer and entertainer, American violinist and leader of the group Lindsay Deutsch, is a charismatic and captivating presence on today’s music scene. She has thrilled audiences world-wide with her passion for music and brilliant display of technique and musicianship. Lindsay Deutsch tours as a solo violinist with Yanni having just finished up tours with him throughout North America, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Abu Dhabi. Future tours will include Indonesia, China and more.
Deutsch frequently appears as guest soloist with American and Canadian symphonies. Her performance of Astor Piazzolla “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Kahane, was selected for NPR’s Symphony Cast Program. Her movie credits include playing the solo violin sound track for the movie, “The Good Shepherd” starring Robert De Niro. Deutsch received her education from the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles, where she studied under Robert Lipsett. Lindsay Deutsch plays on an 1845 Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume violin.
Leah Metzler is an accomplished and highly sought after cellist based in the Los Angeles area. She enjoys an active and versatile career performing and recording multiple genres of music on acoustic, electric, and baroque cello, as well as on the viola da gamba.
As the daughter of a violin maker father and violinist mother, Leah was surrounded by music at a very young age. Practically raised in the family violin shop in Los Angeles, she was lucky enough to discover her passion for the cello at the age of four. With performances on such diverse stages as Carnegie Hall to Madison Square Garden, Leah’s musical career has included concerts throughout the USA, Canada, Mexico, Europe, The Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. In 2018-2019, Leah was on tour with Panic! at the Disco as part of the “Pray for the Wicked” tour.
Leah is an active recording artist as both a solo and orchestral player. Her work can be heard on the scores of numerous movies, television series, albums, commercials, and video games. She has had the pleasure to work with artists such as Lady Gaga, The Eagles, Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra, Stevie Wonder, John Williams, Kygo, The Wu Tang Clan, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Alan Silvestri, Deltron 3030, Pete Tong, Cold War Kids, John Debney, Danny Elfman, Bruce Broughton, Alien Ant Farm, Yoshiki, X Japan, Meg Myers, Brian Wilson, and Frank Ocean.
Leah holds her B.M. in cello performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music where she studied with cellist Darrett Adkins. She received her M.M. in cello performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where she studied with former member of the Kronos Quartet, Jennifer Culp.
American pianist Irene Kim has been praised for her "vitality and charm" and "authoritative inevitability" by the Peninsula Review and her "superior technique and delicate sensibility" by the Korea Times. Her performances have been heard across North America and Europe in recitals, chamber ensembles, and as a soloist with top orchestras around the globe.
Having garnered the Franz Liszt First Prize in the Liszt-Garrison International Young Artist competition, she also won top prizes in the Carmel Music Society, Korean Concert Society, Yale Gordon Concerto, and Russell C. Wonderlic competitions among others.
Irene Kim’s professional training has been centered at the Peabody Conservatory, where she recently received her Doctorate in Musical Arts.
For more information, call the Performing Arts Series at 575-835-5688 or visit www.nmtpas.org.