Enjoy the best of Irish music just a wee bit shy of Saint Patrick’s Day with The Performing Arts Series concert at Macey Center on Thursday, March 12. Not only one band but two will fill the auditorium with reels and jigs, ballads and other traditional Irish sounds.
First on the bill is Socks in the Frying Pan. This youthful trio’s vocal harmonies, musical abilities, and onstage wit has grabbed the attention of audiences everywhere and earned them the title of “New Band of the Year” by the Irish Music Association. Then, Altan, a band that has gained legendary status, will return to Socorro to round out the evening.
Start the evening learning an Irish dance and enjoying a Socorro version of St. Pat’s Day fare at the Tech Macey Club “Schmooze, Booze and Bites” beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Socks in the Frying Pan hails from County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, the universal hub of Irish traditional music. Members are Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals and the accomplished Hayes brothers - Shane Hayes on accordion and Fiachra Hayes on fiddle and banjo. This youthful trio blends Irish traditional melodies with their own flair, which has gained them critical acclaim. They have been embraced in the United States, having been booked by every major Irish festival and praised for their modern traditional style and energetic approach to music. They have a love for live performance, which only compliments the traditional essence in their shows and makes for a truly unique form of entertainment. “Outstanding music, great album and most definitely in this year’s top five, no mean achievement considering what a great year this has been for music,” said one review. Said another, “Well, you won't hear a better name than this, and the music is just as damn good…”
With a career spanning 35 years, Altan has been considered by many to be the most excellent traditional Irish combo working today. The group has been embraced in the United States, having been booked by every major Irish festival and praised for its modern style and energetic approach to music. They love performing live, which only compliments the traditional essence in their shows and makes for a truly unique form of entertainment, particularly that of the Donegal fiddlers and singers. “… Altan seamlessly blends dazzling instrumental prowess and the gorgeously delicate vocals of Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh,” said Chicago Weekly.
Audiences everywhere have embraced their heartwarming, dynamic live performances and award-winning recordings, with over a dozen releases to date ranging from the most touching old Irish songs to hard-hitting reels and jigs. Adding to their long list of awards and honors, fiddler, singer and founding member Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh was the recipient of the Gradam Ceoil/Traditional Musician of the Year in 2017. Though the band received the same award for Band of the Year in 2001, Mairéad was glad to be recognized on her own in a genre that has been slow to recognize female musicians. She is only the third woman in 20 years to receive the main award.
Originally a duo of band founders, Belfast flute-player Frankie Kennedy, and Gweedore singer and fiddler, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, it was immediately apparent to all who listened that there was a rare power at work. They seemed to be playing their own repertoire, in fact, a combination of old Donegal fiddle music (then little known outside Donegal) and of unusual Northern flute tunes. The repertoire gave Altan a totally unique stamp.
Altan's commitment to good-natured fun was second only to their commitment to excellence in all things musical. The seeds of the band lie in the music and fun of gatherings and sessions in kitchens and pubs in Donegal where virtuoso music was heard in an atmosphere of respect and intimacy. It is here that the band's heart lies still whether they are performing on tv in Australia or jamming with Ricky Skaggs on the west coast of the United States.
Get the full flavor of the Emerald Isles before the music at Tech Club Macey with food, drink, and a dance lesson. Bureau of Geology seismologist Mairi Litherland will teach Irish Ceili dancing, a social dance done in groups. Mairi learned Irish step dancing as a child and then was introduced to Ceili dancing when she attended Stanford. "It's very beginner-friendly and something that anyone can learn regardless of dance experience," she said. Drink specials are Irish Coffee and Guinness with tasty treats of corn beef, boxty (onion-fried potato cake), colcannon (cabbage, onion, kale and mashed potatoes), soda bread and Irish lemon tarts. Macey Club is a 21+ social club. There is a $15 charge for non-members, $10 for NMT students.
Tickets to the concert are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for youth 17 and under. New Mexico Tech students will be admitted free with their student ID at the door, or can pick up one ticket each at the New Mexico Tech Bookstore.
Tickets also can be purchased online at nmtpas.org or the following locations: New Mexico Tech Cashier (Fidel Center), Sofia's Kitchen, John Brooks SuperMart, or the PAS office (call 835-5688 for directions).