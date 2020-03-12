Louisa Lopez says she will never back down from telling the truth about the Trinity Test site.
“It’s affected my family as well as generations of other families who lived near the Trinity Test site. We have to tell our stories.”
It’s the reason Lopez is hoping area residents will attend this year’s Trinity Downwinders ThirdAnnual Benefit on Sunday, March 15. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW, Albuquerque.
The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC) members hope to raise funds to support families effected by radiation exposure from the atomic bomb explosion.
TBDC members have testified at hears on expanding the Radiation Exposure Act (RECA) to include the people of New Mexico. Last year members tesitifed before Congress on the negative health effects suffered by the people of New Mexico due to the over exposure to radiation after the July 16, 1945, nuclear detonation (atomic bomb).
Lopez and others in the group maintain that people in the areas east and southeast of the Trinity atomic bomb test should be compensated for health problems they claim were due to radiation fallout. This would include some descendant who may have been born with a genetic predisposition to health problems stemming from radiation poisoning. Their goal is to get Congress to change a bill that would allow individuals affected by the radioactive fallout to receive medical coverage.
Trinity Test Downwiders in New Mexico were not included in the original Act, nor were they included in amendments to the Act. To date, more than $2 billion has been awarded to victims of nuclear testing included in the Act.
Lopez is among the leaders of the TBDC effort here in Socorro County. She continues to seek inclusion of the Trinity Test Downwiders in the RECA, a federal law passed by the United States Congress in 1990, which awarded financial reparations to the Nevada Test Site Downwiders, on-test participants during atmospheric nuclear weapons tests, as well as uranium miners and millers who developed cancer or other illnesses as a result of radioactive fallout or radon gasses to which they were exposed.
“We need our voices to be heard. It was an environmental disaster. It was total destruction on our way of life in New Mexico,” she said. The last time she testified before Senate Judiciary Committee she told Senators that fallout from the radioactive cloud settled on everything – soil, water, in the air, plants as well as the skin of every living thing – both human and animal.
Sunday’s event
The National Hispanic Cultural Center will host the third annual Trinity Downwinders fundraising event, from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15. Special guest at this year’s event will be New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales.
Featured artists include Franc Chewiwie, Mariachi Flor Del Alma, Paul Pino and the Tone Daddies and Hector Pimentel and John Sonis.
Tickets are $20 per person and $35 per couple or $160 for a table of eight. Children under 12 are free. There also will be a silent auction and raffles.
For tickets locally, residents may contact Louisa Lopez at 575-835-8146. Donations also are accepted.