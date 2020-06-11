Melissa has a Master's degree in Human Performance from Highlands University and has taught Physical Recreation courses since 2000. Melissa has completed literally hundreds of hours of Yoga training. She is also certified in Spinning and Kickbox Aerobics. Melissa is a certified consultant on Exercise, Lifestyle & Weight Management.
What’s your background like? Where are you from, where did you go to school?
I am from Las Vegas, New Mexico. I was born and raised there. I went to high school at Robertson. I stayed and got my undergrad at Highlands. I moved away to Deming for a couple of years, then came back to Las Vegas to get my master's at Highlands as well.
What did you get your master's in?
My master's is in Human Performance.
Why you decide to go that route? What was appealing about it?
Ever since I was eight, nine, I’ve been enthralled with movement, exercise and the human body, and that’s just been a passion of mine. I love exercise. I love competition. I was always an athlete. I was in volleyball, track and basketball, even though I’m short. I wasn’t that good but I still loved it. I love to do anything and everything so I try. I try and pick up a hobby or a sport. I was a cheerleader for some time. I was a wrestler for some time. I was a bodybuilder in high school with a teacher of mine because she was a bodybuilder and I was like wow, this is amazing. I do a little bit of everything. I’m a Jane-of-all-trades. I have been since I was young. So that’s why I went into that field. My undergrad is Exercise Science and my master's is Human Performance. With health education and wellness, I just took many classes in that aspect because again, that’s what I love.
Explain how complicated going into human performance is, because there’s Biomechanics, there’s a lot of physics, there’s a lot of math.
You need to know human anatomy; the kinesiology of human movement. It’s not just ‘Yo, let’s go running.’ There’s so much more involved. And the learning doesn’t end there in college. I have taken so many continuing education courses that maybe are on weekends up to a full year commitment. And I continue because one, my body is ever-changing as I age. So there’s always more to learn. Science is always going deeper in trying to figure out different aspects of the body. The body really hasn’t changed but as we evolve there’s neuroplasticity in the brain and how movement can actually change the way you think. It’s just so fascinating. As I mature I get more involved in different aspects of exercise science and the mind. It’s heavily involved. I started teaching fitness in college when I was, I believe, 20 years old. I started personal training when I was about 25 or so. So I’ve been in the fitness industry forever, the health and wellness and the recreation promotion for, I hate to admit it, but almost 25 years.
How did all of that bring you to Socorro and New Mexico Tech?
Well, the job. At the time, 21 years ago, I was in the human performance department. And the secretary said Melissa, there’s a job that’s for you. The reason the job description came through to Highlands was because the person conducting the interview for the position was an alumnus of NMHU. I remember him when I was young. I actually took a basketball workshop with him. His name was Mike Kloeppel … he was the Director of Admissions of couple of years ago here. And there you go. The ball started rolling. I applied, came for an interview and I got hired. I’ve been here ever since. 21 years.
What exactly is your title and what exactly do you do?
So my title is Director of Physical Recreation and Student Activities. The physical part, I don’t know why it’s in that title. It’s really the (recreational) department if you will. What that encompasses, is I create and I run the recreation programs for campus. Not just for students and faculty, but we also serve the community. We have our gymnasium and our fitness center, for instance. We offer memberships for the community to work out at our gym. Intramurals is more of a campus community where we have certain sports. What’s been popular for the past many, many years is outdoor and indoor soccer, sand volleyball, indoor volleyball, basketball; every now and then we’ll have enough participants to have softball and so we use the city fields. Now, this day and age E-sports (gaming) is extremely popular, so we have E-sports intramurals. It’s very involved. So there’s the intramural part. Then we get a little more competitive and we have a variety of sport clubs. For the size of our school I find it very amazing that we have so many sport clubs. I’ve revamped our sport club program and I’ve quantified it into different tiers.
We have our competitive tier, we have our tier two, and it’s still a competitive tier but maybe they’re not affiliated with a national governing body, then we have tier three which is more recreational. I’ll break that down.
The tier three, which is the more recreational sport clubs, these are sports that are all student run. This is maybe a student’s interest, and they get people to participate and they form this club. For instance, biking. We have road biking and more so mountain biking is popular amongst the students. Another recreational club would be caving. We have an athletic barbell club.
It sounds like students are getting pretty creative with that tier, caving for instance.
Well you need a certified individual who knows what they’re doing. Typically we have advisors, that’s what we call them, they lead the group in these caving expeditions. Now they’re not often, maybe every month or every two months, but it’s pretty cool.
Our next tier we have air rifle shooting, we have martial arts, we have swimming. In our tier one, our highly competitive sports we have men’s and woman’s rugby. We have men’s and women’s soccer. And we have E-sports in there. They are highly competitive. We also have our rock climbing club in there. So there are quite a few clubs.
That is a lot of work and a lot to keep track of. What do you find challenging about it and what do you find fun about what you do?
The fun part is the activities. I love engaging with the students. It’s funny, I’ve been here for so long but why? I look back at it like why can I be here for so long? It’s the same thing, but it’s a different phase all the time. So that’s what keeps it fresh. And students are ever-changing also, so they bring fresh new ideas to the same clubs that we’ve had for years. And that’s what keeps it exciting. That’s why I’m still here.
Now the administrative part of it is the challenging part. I love the doing, and being involved. But hey, that comes with the hat so I have to do it. I have to manage the budget. I have to keep things running smoothly.
Normally I would ask what you do in your spare time, but I have a pretty good idea of what you do in your spare time.
Yes. You do have a good idea of what I do in my spare time. But also in my spare time I’m an instructor. I have been, like I said, instructing since I was 20 years old. I love it. I have been a yoga instructor for at least 19, 20 years now. When I came to Tech I took one of my very first yoga classes, fell in love and immediately got certified and continued. My exercise classes have fluctuated from cardio kickboxing to step aerobics; I’ve been a spin instructor before. I teach kettle bells … I mean you name it. Right now I’ve narrowed it down to boot camp, in which I can encompass all of that. That’s what I’ve been teaching primarily for the past 10 years is yoga, all different forms of it whether it be gentle, beginning or intermediate, or my boot camp class in my spare time.
Let me ask you a second part of this question. What do you do to relax when you’re not moving 100 miles per hour?
I do restorative yoga and I also practice breathing. I’m also a breathing coach. About an hour ago it was necessary.
Explain what a breathing coach does, because I feel like it is more important now than ever to be able to effectively breathe.
You’re right, and even a breathing coach needs to be reminded of that. I’ve been telling myself, I need to practice what I preach. I get it. We know what we need to do, but sometimes we just don’t do it. Once I do it oh my goodness, I feel amazing. Once again, that’s with most of my clients taking that first step; personal training for instance. Oh, it’s going to hurt. I don’t want to start exercising. But when they take that first step and they feel it within their mind, their body, their soul, they’re like wow. This is great. But again you have to repeat that, every single time sometimes until it becomes a habit.
So belly breathing, that’s a little easier to kind of wrap your head around. That’s what I teach. I taught a few workshops here at Tech … a four series workshop on breathing. I give exercises on how to really build the intercostal muscles because a lot of us are just super tight one, because we’re not breathing correctly and two, because we’re probably sitting too much and not moving enough. I give really simple stretches, cues on on how to take a deep breath. The take away with simple exercises is anybody can do it. It doesn’t have to take 10 minutes. It can take one minute.
Do you think it’s an important part of your process to have those intramurals that the community can participate in, and to help the community have access to get a membership and take advantage of not only the programs, but some of the facilities Tech has?
I think it’s so important. There shouldn’t be a wall. We need to bring everybody together. This is Socorro community. Sure this is New Mexico Tech where students come to study science and engineering, but all the different programs on campus like our library, the Bureau of Geology, the Mineral Museum and my facility; the weight room and all the different workshops that we have it’s important for everybody to get involved. For my breathing workshops, community members saw the flyers in the gym and they said hey this sounds interesting and I see that you’re teaching it. Can I go to it? And I was like of course you can! Why not share what we have and share our resources? Everybody is going to benefit.