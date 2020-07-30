BLM Report
Santa Fe, N.M. – With Increasing moisture and higher humidity statewide, correlating to reduced fire danger, the Bureau of Land Management is terminating seasonal fire restrictions in New Mexico enacted by Fire Prevention Order #NM910-20-02.
Beginning July 24 at 12:01 a.m., the restrictions are rescinded within the Albuquerque, Farmington, and Pecos Districts, followed by lifting of restrictions in the Las Cruces District on July 31 at 12:01 a.m.
“We appreciate the public’s compliance with these restrictions to reduce the number of accidental fires this season,” said BLM New Mexico State Director Timothy Spisak. While the lifting of these restrictions will allow for the use of campfires, caution is still advised when outdoors as not all areas of the state have received equal amounts of moisture. It is recommended to plan your activity and go prepared when spending time outdoors by having a shovel, fire extinguisher and extra water on hand. Please take all precautions when operating vehicles and equipment in areas where dry grass and brush are present.
The use of exploding targets will continue to be restricted by Fire Prevention Order #NM910-20-01. This order can be viewed at the BLM NM Fire Restrictions site, along with printable and geo-locatable maps of where this restriction applies. Additional fire restriction information can be found at www.nmfireinfo.com or https://firerestrictions.us/nm/.