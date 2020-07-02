After a hiatus of several months, Bountiful Baskets will return to Socorro the week of July 13.
The non-profit food co-operative was founded nationally in 2006, and came to Socorro first in 2014 via Kathy Spring and a friend after the program found success in Magdalena. Due to COVID-19, plus distribution and vendor issues Bountiful Baskets has had to work to regain its local footing.
According to Spring, as far back as 2016 the trucking company providing national distribution opted out without giving much of an explanation. So, the program had to basically reboot itself.
“The national coordinators have been trying very hard since then to find vendors and bring it back to their sites,” Spring said. “I’ve been working as much as possible with the national coordinator.”
They were able to get a vendor that would come through Socorro with all the other sites they have going on with all the other states, she said, and of course they will abide by procedure.
“You’re going to do social distancing, you’re going to have a drive-thru, you’re going to have masks, you’re going to have gloves,” Spring said. “They’re making sure we’re following guidelines to make sure everyone is safe.”
Bountiful Baskets originally began as an opportunity to organize buying bulk produce in communities that were not web-based. Since then it has expanded online and operates in at least 26 states. In 2011 the program went 100 percent organic, but remains affordable.
Spring said each basket contains $40 to $50 worth of produce for just around $18.
She says people should trust Bountiful Baskets because everything she’s gotten in the time that she’s worked with them has been good quality.
“For me, for my family as in my grandkids it means that I have a resource for affordable fruits and vegetables that also brings in a variety of fruits and vegetables,” Spring said. “Basically it’s the same thing for the community. It’s providing the community with a resource with affordable, quality resource.
“And it’s bringing affordable nutrition. It’s another option to be able to eat healthy.”
Bountiful Baskets will commence on July 17 at 10 a.m. in the Zimmerly Elementary School parking lot.
For those currently interested in purchasing a basket ,visit www.bountifulbaskets.org, click on current offerings and scroll to NM.
Several packs are currently being offered including a Mexican pack, nectarines, peaches, pineapple and a strawberry pack, among others.
Participants must have their Contribution Confirmations printed or digitally, in their entirety, when picking up items.
Bountiful Baskets is available via the Apple Store, Google Play or via web interface.