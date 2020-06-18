A new public health order went into effect Monday allowing breweries to resume indoor service at 50 percent occupancy as determined by fire code.
These businesses will be required to comply with COVID-safe practices for restaurants. This includes a requirement to offer customers the opportunity to record their names and phone numbers or email addresses, along with the date and time of their visit, and retain such records for at least four weeks.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the amendment to the state’s emergency public health order on Thursday.
Under the amended order breweries may offer outdoor and patio seating at 50 percent of maximum occupancy as determined by the fire code, with stipulations:
• No service may be provided in indoor seating areas.
• Outdoor service may be provided only to patrons who are seated.
• Tables must be placed at least 6 feet from one another.
• No more than six patrons may be seated at any single table.
• No bar or counter seating is permitted.
Bars that derive more than 50 percent of their revenue from alcoholic beverages are not included in this provision and may not operate outdoor or patio services at present.
As it stands now:
• Face-coverings must be worn in public settings.
• People are still urged to stay home, especially if sick or in a high-risk group, and to maintain a 6-foot physical distance from others.
• Mass gatherings and congregations are still unsafe and prohibited.
• Drive-in theaters may reopen under COVID-Safe Practices.
• Nine additional state parks may reopen for day-use only, some with capacity limits.
• Hotels may operate at 50 percent of maximum occupancy under COVID-Safe Practices.
• Indoor malls, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and massage services may begin operating at 25 percent occupancy.
• The 14-day quarantine order for airport arrivals will be amended to permit certain business travel under COVID-Safe Practices
• Retailers and houses of worship may operate at 25 percent of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-Safe Practices.
• Gyms also will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent occupancy.
Separately, in response to widespread demonstrations across the country involving large groups of people, the CDC strongly advises everyone to wear cloth face coverings and also laid out recommendations to help individuals reduce their own risk for infection as they resume daily activities. Besides using COVID-Safe Practices such as hand-washing, face coverings, and keeping six feet apart, it offered suggestions for certain activities:
• Going to the bank — Use drive-through services or ATMs.
• Hosting a cookout — Encourage people to bring their own food and drinks and identify one person to serve shareable items.
• Traveling overnight — Consider taking the stairs at hotels, or wait to ride alone in the elevator or only with people from your household.