New Mexico Tech is hosting its annual Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshop which is an event for facilitating the progression of ideas from conception to market on March 27 and 28.
These two days are devoted to creativity and personal success for all who attend.
The Workshop is highlighted by a signature event, call the Wolves’ Den.
Similar to the popular Shark Tank television show, the Wolves’ Den will feature inventors presenting their ideas to a panel of successful, experienced investors and entrepreneurs.
Presenters will be selected based on invention summaries submitted to a New Mexiuco Tech committee.