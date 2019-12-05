For the 12th straight year, Nusenda Credit Union is accepting winter coat donations for Socorro school kids. With many children in need of coats for the winter season, Nusenda has again partnered with Channel 7’s “KOATs for Kids” to collect and distribute coats to children.
Each year, Nusenda helps to collect between 15,000 and 20,000 coats statewide with KOAT and other community business partners.
Socorro residents can go to the local Nusenda Credit Union branch at 1019 California Street to drop off new or gently used coats. Coats will also be collected at the credit union’s more than 20 branch locations statewide.
Interested donors can help in two ways – either by dropping off new coats at any Nusenda branch or by making a cash donation. Coats will be purchased with the donated funds and also distributed to children in need.
Donations of coats or cash can be made through December 20.