Willie Mozley has always said he wanted a place where people could come in and hang out over a cup of coffee. His vision finally came to fruition on November 1.
The historic Magdalena landmark which once was a bank, a cafe, a print shop, and a fine art gallery, has reopened as Evett’s Café, and business owner Mozley hopes it will evolve into a casual hangout for coffee lovers.
A self-described “coffee nerd,” Mozley said it was always a dream of his to have a coffee shop.
“I’ve always wanted to open up a place of my own,” he said. “I decided to give it a try.”
A Socorro High School alumni, Mozley graduated from college in Vermont, and it was there he learned to appreciate what makes a good cup of coffee. At Evett’s Cafe, he only uses coffee from Prismatic Coffee in Albuquerque.
“They roast the best beans in New Mexico in my opinion. I don’t mind paying premium for really good beans,,” he said. “Right now I’m serving Columbian coffee. It’s single origin coffee, all from the same farm so the taste of the bean itself really comes through.”
About once a month he adds a different coffee blend. “My favorite is Ethiopian. It’s chocolaty and has notes of blueberry,” he said.
Customers customarily prefer the lighter or medium roast, he said. “You can taste some of the more subtle, floral aspects of it. I can just say, without putting anyone else down, that this is the best coffee shop in Socorro County.”
Since opening in November he has received compliments not only on the coffee, espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos but also on the social ambiance of the place. “There are people who don’t drink and won’t go into the bar. They didn’t have a place to get together and talk and have a cup of joe. There’s really not too many places like that, other than the bar. Maybe the Steer Stop,” Mozley said. “They have been coming in here for their coffee and staying for hours. Which is what I like to see.”
He said some take advantage of the chess set he provides.
In addition to the coffee bar, Mozley is adding a limited menu.
We have a really good lunch sandwich. Turkey, bacon, green chile, red onions, with some amazing cheese from Vermont,” he said. “And milkshakes, of course.”
The venerable corner building at Highway 60 and Main Street was dedicated on Dec. 7, 1906, when the Bank of Magdalena opened its doors, operating as the “Territorial and County Depository.” It remains one of the few historic commercial buildings in Magdalena to be constructed of material other than wood. Of course, many adobe structures - both private and commercial - from the town’s beginnings still stand. But the balance of the brick and mortar buildings that comprised Magdalena’s downtown were casualties of fire.
Following the bank closing in April 1928, Evett’s Drug Store (and 5&10) took its place.
Rudy and Eileen Latasa, who had been selling hamburgers out of a drive-in window at the West Bar building, took over Evett’s and started running it as a café and ice cream shop in the mid-1980s. The Latasas closed it for good in December 2009.
As the business grows Mozley said there’s s possibility of adding live acoustic music. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“My hope is to make everyone who comes in the door feel comfortable,” Mozley said.
The cafe currently is currently showing the photographic artwork of Jon Hertz.