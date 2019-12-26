It seems “all roads lead to San Antonio."
Since the early years of this century, the crew at the Owl Bar and Café in San Antonio has kept up the time-honored practice of bringing down the bills. Hundreds of ones, fives, and tens tacked on the wall by locals and tourists throughout the year are taken down and counted in an annual ritual the week before Christmas.
And this year customers were generous; with donations totaling $1,500 going to eight charitable foundations.
The Owl’s Janice Argabright said this year they ran out of space in the main room again and had to start using the adjacent dining area. “A total of $1,500 came off our walls,” Argabright said.
Along with many of the bills are notes passed along by travelers:
“Happy Earth Day from Tennessee and District of Columbia!” said one.
“We love this place! Brazil,” said another.
“Sending this burger to heaven, Grandma!” said another.
A sampling of other comments included:
“Came all the way from Cincinnati for your chile!”
“Lala was here!”
“Wonderful people, wonderful scenery, wonderful apple pie. England.”
“Africa was here. Love this place!”
“Your burger was bang on the button! New Jersey.”
Judging by the notes pinned to the bills one could also learn a little about geography and the world. Visitors seeking out a burger at the Owl came from Costa Rica; North Wales; US Virgin Islands; Florence, Italy; Rio de Janeiro; Paris, France; Hungary; Montreal; Bangladesh; Cardiff, UK; Bulgaria; Chihuahua; Oxford, England; Japan; De Buenos Aires; Kiev, Ukriane; Brisbane, Australia; Poland; Sweden, Germany, Zimbabwe, Amsterdam, Australia, Colombia, Chihuahua and Canada, just to pick out a few.
Not to mention most of the 50 states, from Montana, Alabama, New York, Wisconsin, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Texas, Rhode Island, Utah and parts in between.
The Owl Bar and Cafe, along with its owner Janice Baca Argabright, Rowena and Adolph Baca, and all the wonderful employees are thanking “all the cus
tomers who so graciously left dollar bills in the form of souvenirs and greetings on the wall of this establishment.”
This year’s donations are going to:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ($400)
- Shriner’s Hospital for Children ($300)
- Alzheimer’s Association Of New Mexico ($100)
- Make-A-Wish Foundation ($200)
- Carrie Tingley Children’s Hospital ($200)
- NM Boys and Girls Ranch ($100)
- Animal Protective Assoc. Of Socorro ($100)
- NM Vietnam Veterans ($100)
“We will be celebrating our 75th Anniversary in July,” Argabright said. “We have been asking our customers to help us plan our celebration.”