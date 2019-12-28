The Socorro Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Isidro Madril, a Hispanic male, seventy-four-years-old, five foot three inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Mr. Madril was last seen wearing a hat, brown and black plaid shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans. Mr. Madril was last seen on December 28, 2019, in the area of Lopezville Road in Socorro. Mr. Madril is believed to be traveling in a 2001 grey Chevrolet Silverado with unknown vehicle registration. He is believed to be traveling to Magdalena, New Mexico. Mr. Madril is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at (575) 835-4222 or 911.