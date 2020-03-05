There’s an old song by blues legend Blind Lemon Jefferson with has a refrain that goes, “...see that my grave is kept clean…” Blind Lemon wrote that song in 1927, and it remains today a standard in the blues genre because no matter what era or generation, people will always care about where they are laid to rest.
In Socorro, there are basically two large cemeteries. The Catholic cemetery, maintained and kept clean by volunteers of San Miguel Church, and the Socorro Cemetery, maintained and kept clean by … no one. No one, that is, until now.
Much of the Socorro Cemetery has, for years, been overgrown with creosote and cactus, but thanks to the initiative of Ron Gilworth and other members of the Socorro Lodge No. 9, the Masonic section has received a brush free face-lift, of sorts.
The cemetery at the end of Blue Canyon Road is apportioned into sections; Masonic property, Knights of Pythias property, Odd Fellows property, and the“Old TB” cemetery, which was reserved for those who died of tuberculous in the 30s and 40s when the state’s tuberculosis sanatorium was operating in Socorro.
“Since January 11, we’ve had two workers, Darius Silva and Walter Robinson, clearing as much greasewood and cactus as possible from the Masonic section,” Gilworth said. “It got so bad you couldn’t read the headstones. So much brush and bushes were removed the City of Socorro was called in for removal.”
Gilworth said the overall cleanup was due to a generous donation from a lodge member who formerly lived in Socorro. Gilworth’s concern for the shape of the cemetery started when his wife died.
“When my wife Betty passed on, I became acquainted with the Masonic cemetery and noticed very little care, this being two years ago. The cemetery was pretty cruddy looking,” he said. “So I went to the lodge and asked when was the last time it was cleaned up, and it had been a few years. But in the past two years, the lodge started putting in a few hours on two different workdays.”
In the meantime, Gilworth was visiting with his friend Gerald LaFont, who was born and raised here but now lives in Elephant Butte, and they got to talking about the cemetery.
“He said, ‘Why don’t you hire somebody to clean it up?” and I said the lodge doesn’t have the funds right now,” Gilworth said.
Long story short, enough money was donated to hire workers to start the cleanup.
“We hired Darius Silva and Walter Robinson and they have done a great job giving the Odd Fellows and Masonic sections a very different look,” he said. “And my thanks to the City of Socorro for picking up multiple piles of brush. From January to now, a lot has been accomplished.
“Traditionally, most everything that’s been done out there has been done by families, themselves,” he said. “But families come and go. Some just go away. I’ve seen headstones out there from people born back in the early 1800s, but nobody’s left to take care of the gravesite. It would be nice if the City of Socorro would put the three different landowners under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“It’s my hope that the lodge will set an example for the rest of the community and city as we all move forward in life and move on to another life,” Gilworth said.
A spokesperson at Daniels Family Funeral Services said they are not connected in any way with the three privately owned Socorro burial grounds, but that burial plots in the Masonic cemetery can be procured by contacting Masonic lodge member Gary Stendahl. James Green handles the Knights of Pythias plots.
Members of San Miguel Church can arrange a burial with Annie Anaya at the parish office.