Mario and Linda Rosales of Rosales Farms would have liked to have planted a little earlier this season, "but the weather has not allowed us since nature didn't provide enough moisture to start seeding earlier," Mario says. Last week the crop was in the irrigation stage. This week the soil will be harrowed, and he expects to be seeding in the next ten days.
Rosales Farms began their chile farming back in 1969, starting with Mario's father and a single acre of New Mexico native chile de pais. In the beginning, neighbors from Floridas and surrounding communities would come and buy a bucket of chile for 50 cents - which today would sell for $7.
Since 1974, when Mario and Linda began working in earnest after high school with Mario's father, the family’s chile acreage has grown to 100 acres. These days, Linda runs the planning and planting. Their fields take about four to five pounds of seed per acre.
"Harvesting your own seeds is time-consuming," Linda said. "So, most of the seeds they purchase except for Lumbre and the native chile de pais which you can't buy."
Mario said that watering "comes to about 3 to 5 acre-feet of water between planting and harvest, depending on what the ground and chile needs."
The key, he said, is to try and schedule water deliveries five days in advance. Water is most critical once the plant begins producing the chile when shortages or lack of water can shorten the chile's growth and make a hot chile mild because of drought.
Over time, with labor and water shortages, the Rosales family now works 60 acres of chile acreages, which support their three farm stands for 100 days during the harvest season beginning mid-August.
"It's been a wonderful life. I wouldn't change it for the world." Mario said. "I have three wonderful sons, grandkids, and honorary grandkids, and I love 'em all."
Rosales farms produce Chile de pais, Lumbre, Sandia, New Mexico 6-4, yellow hot, and jalapeno beginning in mid-to-late August, depending on what nature provides in water and favorable weather.
Rosales claimed the People's Choice prize at the first annual Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off festival in September of last year.
Chile peppers were likely making news in Aztec and Mayan culture long before written language emerged. Surprisingly, it may not have been the hot spicy flavor that encouraged humans first to start cultivating them, but instead their medicinal value as a topical cream to soothe rashes and muscular aches. Not to mention being burned to smudge dwellings.
Capsicum annum had successfully jumped continents not in the belly of a bird, but in the belly of a boat where its characteristic spicy flavor caught fire in the old new world of the Asian continent. Today, chile peppers are a global spice which has increased in diversity and spiciness thanks to cultivars like New Mexico State University. Over 8,000 acres of chile are planted in New Mexico between March 1 and May 1.
Understanding the evolutionary prowess of the chile pepper plant is essential to understanding the wild chile's survival challenges. Chile's survival and propagation as a plant requires its seeds to be distributed and germinate, which requires the right predator to eat the fruit but not harm the seeds. Secondly, the chile plant has to survive both drought and too much moisture.
The heat is the chile peppers' defense mechanism. Creatures with large molars (like humans and rodents) which can crush the seeds preventing germination, also have taste receptors to sense the "heat,” a defensive attempt by the plant to select its predator.
On the other hand, beaked birds don't have those taste receptors and eat the hot chile without harming the seeds. The result is the propagation of the species. The chile plant's defensive spiciness didn't deter humans from falling in love with it and spreading its fruit and seeds around the world.
The Scolville scale, a measure of capsaicin, the spiciness of a chile, was developed in 1912, the same year New Mexico was granted statehood. Capsaicin, it also turns out, helps the plant fight fungus that attacks the plant. If the acreage develops standing water for longer than 12 hours, phytophthora root rot can develop and a chile exposed to more moisture will produce more capsaicin. The chile's spice is affected by both too much water and drought conditions, which cause smaller, milder, chiles to grow.
The farmer's challenge with irrigation efficiency is to get the water to flow evenly and quickly across acreage and have the right type of sandy loam soil to allow the chile to get a good drink, while not drowning it to get the variety’s intended spiciness and length.
The Aztecs and Mayans who originally recognized the plant’s analgesic properties for rashes and pain relief as an ointment, along with cooking, cultivated and ensured the chile plants’ survival and value to human culture. The Portuguese spice trade, solidified by Albuquerque's conquest of Goa, India, brought the spicy chile pepper to the old world where the Indian cooks - and soon Europeans welcomed the new spice to their dishes.
Heritage chiles like chile de pais and New Mexico 6-4 continue to be cultivated at Rosales' farm nourished by nature and the scheduled irrigation waters of the Rio Grande, keeping those chiles spicy and delicious.
New Mexico and the chile have a long historical relationship dating back to the Aztecs and Mayan civilizations and is carried on to this day by many families and farms in Socorro County like Mario and Linda Rosales of Rosales Farms.