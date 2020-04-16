For the past several years, Beth Crowder, music teacher at Cottonwood Valley Charter School, has been showing sixth-graders how to build guitars out of cigar boxes. Sans cigars that is.
It all started in 2012, not too long after first taking the job at CVCS. Crowder, an accomplished musician herself on guitar and piano, has been conducting music class at CVCS for nine years.
“I was trying to think up a project for my sixth graders that did not include singing since that particular class was not into singing,” said Crowder, an accomplished guitarist and piano player herself. “Kate Burleigh, one of our teachers, loaned me a book about building instruments.”
The class was divided into groups, and each group had the task of making an instrument; a pizza box guitar, a stand-up bass, or a set of chimes.
“We just used recycled and found objects, but I really wanted to build instruments that we could play that sounded good,” Crowder said.
After a bit of research, she found that cigar box guitars and fiddles have been around for a long time.
"I found a drawing of some Civil War soldiers playing a fiddle made out of a cigar box," she said. "I downloaded directions from the web, and we began with those the following year. Each year, we've improved upon our design."
In the beginning, Crowder took on the project by herself - alone in the classroom - but it wasn’t long before other adults jumped at the opportunity to assist.
“I mentioned to Jim Shepherd at a 4th of July party that I wished I could do a better job at this project, and he said, ‘I'll help you!” she said. “Then he dragged Jim Ruff into it. They pre-cut the necks for us, which made a big difference.”
Other friends have not hesitated to volunteer their time and skills to the once-a-year project.
“This year we had Jim Ruff, Mary Ruff, Michael Hanauer, and Jack Oviatt as team helpers, as well as Kim Schaffer, the school principal,” she said.
They guide the students in assembling the instrument, using few parts; a cigar box, pre-cut neck, guitar strings, a guitar tuner, and a pencil for the nut and bridge.
"We even have piezo pickups, thanks to Jon Spargo, who comes and helps us assemble and solder them," Crowder said. "Along with student helpers, of course."
The October 2019 class numbered 20, which meant a larger work area.
The students build the guitars in a single day on what she refers to as an “in school” field trip. “It’s their All-Day-Cigar-Box-Guitar-Build-It-Day,” she said. ”So they are finished in one day, save for putting on the strings.”
Crowder adds that the finished product is fun to play, and the guitar tuner installed makes it easy to tune.
“For the last couple of years, I've had some of the sixth graders take pictures of this project, but it was difficult because they were also trying to build their guitars,” she said.
Then when she saw fifth-grader Keller Ford’s video of his brother Robinson’s soapbox derby last year, she thought, "Wow, Keller could make a video of us!"
That’s all it took for Keller to get involved.
At just 10-years-old, Keller is no stranger to the video art form. His amateur filmography includes a kickboxing class video for local fitness instructor Mandy Durkin, a video for his team's ANGLeS Challenge, and other films with friends in his neighborhood.
“The first video I made was called ‘Bobo Jones,’” Keller said in a social-distanced email. “I got the idea from a TV show where the character makes his own movie. I got completely inspired by that. Bobo Jones premiered at our family and neighbors’ Thanksgiving dinner two years ago.”
That film spawned a sequel, Bobo Jones 2.
Not relying on expensive video equipment, he said his needs are more fundamental.
"For the cigar box video, we used my mom's Google Phone," Keller said. "I have also used a friend's Nikon Coolpix, and I have a Melcam."
But creating a film is not just picking up the camera and pushing the “on” button.
“Sometimes I use storyboards to help me figure out the order, and the shots I want," he said. "Other times, I have a simple list of shots to take. I have also just taken random shots, which doesn't always work out."
Then comes editing everything down to a logical sequence. For that, Keller recommends the program Hit Film Express or the Windows preinstalled video editor.
“Hit Film Express is good for adding special effects,” he said. “It's very complicated. You could make a movie that ends up a hit film on Netflix with it.”
Although he hasn’t had the benefit of getting direct help from professional cinematographers, he learned the basics from the book “How to Make a Movie in 10 Easy Steps."
How does Keller want to follow up the video on making cigar box guitars?
“I've been thinking about making a spy movie,” he said. “I've got all the tools to do it. I just need a good plot.”
Crowder said the students were excited to be featured in one of Keller's films.
"Next year, he'll be in the sixth grade and have the opportunity to make a cigar box guitar himself," she said.
And no one is smoking all those cigars. The boxes come empty.