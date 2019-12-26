Robert Peixotto said the City of Socorro should be commended to its perfect annual financial report for the past fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. Peixotto is an auditor with Southwest Accounting Solutions, LLC, and has conducted several public audits throughout the state of New Mexico this past year.
As for Socorro, he said, “I couldn’t find a single finding this year with your city’s finances. It’s nice to audit someone who is clean.”
While there is always room for improvement, Peixotto said that implementing the new financial management system will be an asset for the city in the future. Lenders and borrowers looking to lend the city money, he noted, will always look at the city’s statement of net position.
In Socorro’s case the city keeps an excellent record of its governmental and business-type of activities. In addition, those same lenders and borrowers will look at the long-term position of the city and where it’s bringing in revenues.
“You’re in a pretty good place when you look at your General Fund balance,” Peixotto said. “You’re carrying about two months of cash.”
In addition, he commended the city for not having a substantial amount of debt in government funds.
“Keep on doing a good job. I have a lot of appreciation for people who prepare the city’s financial reporting. It’s very, very rare that I don’t find something in an audit that a city doesn’t have to correct,” said Peixotto.
Councilors Mary Ann Chavez Lopez and Nick Fleming commended the city’s employees as well as City Finance Director Ruby Lopez and City Administrator Donald Monette for work they do for the city.
“A lot of people work hard to get these numbers and know how to pinch a penny,” Flemming said. Copies of the city’s financial audit are available for review at Socorro City Hall during regular business hours.