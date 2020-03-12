The Second Session of the 54th Legislature of the State of New Mexico, a 30-day session, began at noon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 and ended at noon on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
New Mexico legislators introduced 914 bills, memorials, and resolutions during the 2nd Session of the 54th Legislative Session. This compares to 816 introduced during the last 30-day session in 2018. Of the bills introduced, 234 passed the 1st House, 95 passed the 2nd House, 66 were sent to the Governor for signature, and so far, 8 bills have been signed into law, as of this date. The partisan makeup of the House of Representatives is 46 Democrat and 24 Republican with the Senate being 26 Democrat and 16 Republican.
The Legislature sent a $7.604 billion budget plan for FY2021 to Governor Lujan Grisham, which represents a 7.6 % increase over the FY2020 operating budget. They also passed several of the Governor’s priority bills including the creation of an early childhood trust fund, passing a high-profile “red flag” firearms bill, a measure aimed at shoring up the state’s pension system (SB72), a package of crime-related measures, a fund to help seniors and a plan to import cheaper prescription medication from Canada.
The Legislature also considered several high-profile bills such as legalization of recreational cannabis, a $300 million gas tax increase, and an attempt to fully restructure the Public Regulation Commission (The Fire Marshal Division was restructured to be the Fire Marshal’s Office within the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Mgt. Dept., in HB386). The priority topics that did not pass this session will be discussed during the interim session to be brought back during the 2021 Legislative Session.
A list of legislation that we tracked through the session is attached. The list also identifies the bills that passed both houses and were sent to the Governor or have already been signed
Other notable bills that passed both houses and were sent to the Governor were the Governor’s Opportunity Scholarship, which was only allocated around half of the $35 million the administration originally asked for; legislation prohibiting workplace discrimination related to pregnancy; changes to the state public employee bargaining act (HB364); raising the age of tobacco use in New Mexico to 21, which also includes e-cigarettes, and electronic nicotine delivery systems (SB131); allowing law enforcement to apprehend traffickers of endangered wildlife; and preventing out-of-state residents from obtaining medical marijuana licenses in the state.
As mentioned above, SB72, a measure at shoring up the state’s pension system, makes changes to PERA for both the employer as well as the employee and the retiree. Originally an appropriation of $76 million was included in the bill to assist with solvency, but was taken out by amendment. The bill increases the contribution of the employer and employee by 0.5% each year for four years beginning July 1, 2020. There are provisions for reduction of the increased amount based on solvency beginning July 1, 2022. Originally, the retirement cap for earnings was increased to 100% of earnings but was reduced back to 90% of earnings (current cap) by amendment. Changes were also made to current retirees cost of living adjustments (COLA). SB72 suspends the compounding COLA for three years and replaces it after the three years, with a non-compounding 2 percent COLA for all members with some exceptions. Beginning in FY24, implements a new COLA calculation tied to investment performance and funded ratio of PERA plans.
An increase to Retiree Health Care, also for solvency was included in HB45. In the bill, employer contributions for non-public safety employees goes from 2.0% of salary to 2.33%; employer contributions for public safety employees goes from 2.5% of salary to 2.9%; employee contributions for non-public safety employees goes from 1.0% of salary to 1.17%; employee contributions for public safety employees goes from 1.25% of salary to 1.47% of salary; all effective July 1, 2020. An appropriation of $12.4 million was removed by amendment in HAFC.
Public Sector Collective Bargaining Changes, HB364, passed both houses and now sits on Governor Lujan Grisham’s desk for signature. HB364 makes many changes to the current act including changes to the local boards. This bill will probably entice unions to contact local non-union employees with an attempt to unionize.
HB349, Capital Outlay Projects, passed both houses and now sits on the Governor’s desk awaiting signature. HB349 is subject to line item veto. A total of $532,221,298 was appropriated in HB3349. The City is slated to receive a total of $1.4 million in capital outlay funds in three (3) projects, with one project funded by general fund (GF) and the other two through Severance Tax Bond Funds (STB) as shown on the attached chart, which also shows other projects funded in Socorro County.
SB232, Department of Transportation Expenditures, provided $25 million to the Senate and $25 million to the House divided equally among the members of each house to distribute to road projects they would like to fund. In SB232, the City received $200,000 for Bullock Ave. reconstruction and $100,000 for general road improvements. The City will have until June 30, 2022 to use these funds. SB232 also sits on the Governor’s desk waiting signature. We have contacted NMDOT Secretary Sandoval’s office and we are waiting for information on additional funding for Bullock Ave. (Note this bill was nixed due to a global oil price war and the coronavirus)
Any legislation not acted upon by the Governor by March 11, 2020, is pocket vetoed. May 20, 2020 is the effective date of legislation not a general appropriation bill or a bill carrying an emergency clause or other specified date