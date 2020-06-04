Civil Air Patrol speeding COVID-19 tests for processing

ALBUQUERQUE - In just over a month the New Mexico Wing of Civil Air Patrol, acting as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, has flown more than 3,400 COVID-19 test samples to laboratories in Albuquerque for processing, transported other medical supplies, and provided more than a year's worth of volunteer labor.
The wing has been providing flights and ground transportation to rapidly transport test samples to the Scientific Laboratory Division of the NM Department of Health (NMDOH), and to the TriCore Reference Laboratories, both in Albuquerque, for processing. Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the wing is assisting the New Mexico National Guard, which is supporting the New Mexico Department of Health.
The samples have come from Farmington -- in the northwest region of the state hit hard by CoVID-19 -- and from Las Cruces, Deming, and the New Mexico Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences. One flight carried personal protective equipment to Farmington's fire department, and others have taken 3,000 new test kits from the Department of Health to Las Cruces.
“Being able to help the people of New Mexico through the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary is deeply rewarding,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Radliff, reserve advisor to the commander, First Air Force (AFNORTH). “Volunteering is at the heart of American values and we are grateful for the efforts of Civil Air Patrol.”
Acting as a Total Force partner and official civilian auxiliary of the Air Force, Civil Air Patrol is aligned with First Air Force to rapidly respond to non-military threats domestically when tasked in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.
After the New Mexico Department of Health tested the entire staff of the Stampede meat plant in Santa Teresa in early May, CAP transported those samples for processing. The flights began April 24.
Nearly 70 wing members from across the state have participated in planning, supporting, and conducting the COVID-19 response efforts.
We have a very dedicated and professional team of volunteers who have done a great job of doing the many tasks required to maintain an effort like this," said Col. Annette Peters, CAP's New Mexico Wing Commander. "They did this with the added complication of adapting to all the precautions required to protect themselves and others from COVID-19."
So far, CAP's New Mexico Wing has provided more than 2,500 hours of volunteer labor -- more than a full work year -- to the COVID-19 mission. Participating members are from Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Santa Fe, Socorro, and Taos.
"We are ready to continue to assist as long as we are needed," said Lt. Col. John Grassham, the NM Wing's Director of Emergency Services.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 110 lives in fiscal 2019. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. Members also serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. One of the premier public service organizations in America, CAP benefits the nation with an estimated economic impact of $209 million annually. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
The New Mexico Wing is one of 52 Wings in the CAP. Founded in 1941, the same year as CAP, the New Mexico Wing has been serving the nation and local communities through the CAP's missions of Emergency Services, Aerospace Education, and the CAP Cadet Program. Today, with more than 850 members and 12 aircraft, the wing is an active and valuable part of New Mexico's emergency response infrastructure, working with state and local agencies to enhance public safety. Wing members devote large amounts of volunteer time to training and serving for emergency services; to advancing education about aviation, space, and high-tech careers; and to teaching and mentoring our nation's leaders of tomorrow. In New Mexico, the CAP has squadrons in Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Clovis, Edgewood, Farmington, Gallup, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Santa Fe, Socorro, and Taos, in addition to a legislative squadron and several squadrons based in schools.