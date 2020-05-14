The Socorro County Board of Commissioners discussed a resolution intended to safely get small businesses back to work in coming weeks during its regular meeting May 12.
Resolution No. 2020-35, otherwise named a Resolution Requesting Implementation of a Modified New Mexico Business Coalition Plan to get New Mexicans Back to Work states on page 2 of the 4-page document that “after eight weeks of mandatory closures of retail business in New Mexico, unemployment has neared record levels and businesses are at risk of never reopening and whereas, as state and local officials begin to look at the reopening of the economy it has become clear that some communities are at a clear disadvantage and whereas, larger urban centers with a larger pool of prospective employees and easier access to credit will have a significantly easier time reestablishing their workforce...”
District 2 Commissioner and Board Chairwoman Martha Salas said it's about “getting our backbone to work, which is our small businesses.”
On March 11 New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued Executive Order 2020-04 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, declaring a public emergency under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.
The governor extended the order on April 23 and ordered all non-essential businesses to reduce staff by 100 percent, and according to the Board's resolution expanded the description of non-essential businesses to include closed offices and retail spaces, and extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 15.
Salas said the practice is affecting small businesses in smaller cities.
“What's really happening is the big cities, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, they're okay but we're not,” she said. "We need to open gradually. Our small businesses are hurting bad.”
Also according to the resolution, “... Smaller and more rural communities such as those in Socorro County will struggle for years to regain prior employment levels and whereas, while we are “all in this together” when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable members of our state and in defeating COVID-19, we are not 'all in this together' when it will come time to officially reopen our economy based on the rural employment disadvantages … small businesses have long been recognized as the backbone of not only New Mexico’s economy but also of our nation’s economy; in rural areas, small businesses, including non-profits, perform essential services, otherwise, unlike in urban areas, those businesses would not exist ...”
Socorro County attorney Adren Nance pointed out that the resolution is simply a discussion and was not at the time implementing any policy change. The resolution reads as a request by the Board “that the Governor and Department of Health Secretary adopt the following protocol for Socorro County based on the New Mexico Business Coalition” to: One, identify all businesses that can operate under the same guidance currently in effect of a maximum 20 percent occupancy and utilizing masks and social distancing. “Open these businesses immediately,” the resolution states. Identification should be that every business is allowed to open with 20 percent occupancy and the above guidelines, unless there is a specific reason that operation poses a threat to the public.”
Two, that open outdoor recreational facilities with the same constraints as businesses. “Again, identification should be that every recreational facility is allowed to open with 20 percent occupancy and the above guidelines, unless there is a specific reason that their operation poses a threat to the public. This will allow people and families positive enjoyment to help them stay mentally and emotionally healthy.”
Three, that two full weeks past the virus peak, which was estimated by Los Alamos National Labs on May 6, 2020 to have a 72% chance have already occurred, to allow every business, government agency and outdoor recreational facilities to begin operating at 50 percent capacity and four, that three full weeks after the peak and with no significant virus issues, increase all business, government and outdoor recreational facilities capacities to 75 percent. Begin opening indoor recreational facilities at 25 percent capacity.
And lastly, that on June 1, 2020, assuring that there are no significant virus issues, increase all business, government and outdoor recreational facilities capacities to 100 percent. Increase indoor recreational facilities to 50 percent capacity. Continue incrementally increasing indoor recreational facilities capacity until operating at 100 percent.
The Board voted unanimously in favor of passing the resolution.
In other business, the Board voted on a video agreement between the County and the Administrative Office of the Courts.
In correspondence from Judiciary Chief Technology Officer Dan Wilkinson and Socorro County Manager Michael Hawkes the agreement was that video equipment be purchased, installed and maintained by the AOC in courts and detention centers in Socorro County. The County is responsible for circuit costs between the court and jail.
The purpose of the equipment is a joint desire by the AOC and the County to facilitate video arraignments between the Detention Facility and the Magistrate Court in Socorro to “promote public safety and the wise use of public funds while preserving justice and due process for persons accused of a criminal offense,” according to the agreement.
The County agreed to pay installation and recurring monthly cost of the required telecommunication network.
The Board voted unanimously in favor of the agreement.
Salas also applauded the efforts at the Detention Center, as all detention staff and Summit Kitchen contractors were tested for COVID-19 on April 24 and May 1.
Socorro's is one of two detention centers in New Mexico as of May 1 that has tested its respective staff, with the other being Taos County.