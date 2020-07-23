At its last bi-monthly meeting, the Socorro county commission passed a resolution asking the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District to “take the necessary legal steps to require one of its Board members to be a representative of the farming community.”
In effect, the commission believes that “without representation from the farming community the MRGCD does not adequality provide its established purpose.”
Resolution 2020-47 states that all water conservancy districts were established for “to offer irrigation, river flood control, and responsible water conservation services to irrigators and farmers in the middle agricultural region of the state.”
Specifically for:
(1) preventing floods
(2) regulating stream channels by changing, widening or deepening the same
(3) regulating the flow of streams
(4) diverting, controlling or in whole or in part eliminating watercourses
(5) reclaiming, draining or filling wet and overflowed lands
(6) of providing for irrigation where it may be needed and otherwise benefiting and developing agricultural lands or lands susceptible of irrigation or agricultural development
(7) protecting public and private property from inundation
The resolution goes on to point out that “without farming in the District, not only would the essential work of feeding the inhabitants of New Mexico and the world be curtailed, but conservation, flood control, and environmental preservation would not be possible.
“Farmers in the MRGCD not only pay for water service charges but also are assessed a higher tax rate than residential property owners,” it says.
However, the resolution states, “In recent years due to the urbanization of the District no farmers have been elected to serve on the MRGCD Board to represent the interests of the people that the District was established to serve.
“Without a representative from the farming community, the green belt of the valley and the agricultural community are at risk of being overshadowed and replaced by only the voices of urban residences,” the resolution asserts.
An alternative would be that the MRGCD be divided into two districts; one district comprising of those lands within the municipal boundaries of the City of Albuquerque and once comprising all lands outside of the municipal boundaries of the City of Albuquerque.