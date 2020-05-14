Denise Contreras is a Socorro native and received her degree in Special Education from New Mexico Highlands University with a minor in Art. She is currently teaching for the Upward Bound Math and Science Program at New Mexico Tech, as well as the College Success Program at Socorro High School.
Tell me a little bit about yourself personally.
I was born and raised here in Socorro. I have a family of four; I have two sons and a set of twins. They’re all grown and they’re all doing their own thing now.
That has to be exciting.
It’s all very exciting. Twins was very exciting. That’s an adventure on its own. I could write stories about my twins. As a matter of fact when I was in college, I was already getting into my 30s. I didn’t go straight to college from high school. I took five year break me and my husband, and I had already had two children when we went to college. So me, my husband and my two children went to college and that was an adventure in itself, going to school late in life. I told my husband you know I’m hitting 30, I don’t want any kids after 30. The pregnancy was planned, but not for two.
Where did you get your degree?
New Mexico Highlands University.
What did you get your degree in?
My degree is in Special Education, K through 12th with a minor in art.
What’s your position now, and what exactly do you do?
I am working for New Mexico Tech as the Instructor/Coordinator for Upward Bound Students, and I teach at the high school the College Success Program.
What’s the difference between the Upward Bound Program and a general high school curriculum?
You kind of need to know how I ended up at the high school. I needed a break in elementary and I started working with my kids in the junior Lego program which is a science and engineering STEM program. I loved seeing these kids engaging and learning how to work as a team, build stuff that they needed to work as a team to build. New Mexico Tech is the one that brought in this program and they needed someone to take over the program for elementary. I don’t know what I got myself into, but I decided to do it. I really loved watching the kids build and work with each other. I said, I think really like what I’m doing here with these kids … then I started doing robotics which were with the older kids.
What’s the difference?
So, Legos are Kindergarten through third grade, root robotics is mainly for fourth and fifth graders. So by this time I’m teaching Kinder through fifth grade students. This year I took a Girls Who Code Club course, which is again STEM so I wound up getting intrigued in the STEM program. When I saw this opportunity with the college because it’s a STEM program, I was like, this would be a whole different feel; something different. I’m getting ready to retire. Why not work with the high school students? So that’s how I ended up going to work at New Mexico Tech because it’s a STEM program.
What do you teach exactly?
I’m teaching the kids all kinds of stuff. With Upward Bound I’m working with the TRIO program (consisting of UBMS, Talent Search and Student Support Service, all part of The Higher Education Act), I’m working with the Storm Force Program, and I’m teaching them test prep for college; all kinds of college readiness skills. I’m helping them get ready for the outside world with (budgeting). So I do a variety of stuff with these kids.
Not only that, we work with parents to make sure they get set up with FASFA, that they’re ready and on the right track. We help the kids get internships.
We take the students to different colleges around New Mexico so they can have an opportunity to visit a campus. We were going to get ready to go visit a college in Miami. That’s kind of the downfall of all this happening right now. It’s a variety of entities all grouped together.
That’s a huge scope of responsibility for you. But what do you like most about your job?
I’ve only had these kids in January and February. The thing I enjoy most with them is being more of a mentor for them because right now we’re in a difficult situation. I think they need somebody to talk with, somebody encouraging them, somebody to get them motivated. They’re having a difficult time being at home. They’re spending a lot of time on social media. I’ve been putting tons of stuff online for them to do … I’m learning from them as well as they’re learning from me, so that’s been a change because a lot of stuff is new for me and new for them.
What’s the most challenging part for you right now?
Not being with them. Like I said, I really enjoy seeing them working as a team and building things together, whereas I don’t get to see that right now. Some of these kids have a really hard time working in a group. I even took some videos of these kids and was like you know what, I haven’t seen this kid smile. Now he’s in there, he’s smiling and he’s working with the team. I would say it’s been engagement of seeing them learn, work together and having a problem that they have to solve that can be challenging for them. They have to work together to figure out how they’re going to make it work. So that’s been challenging because how do you do that over Zoom? How do you do that over a phone call? You can’t. So right now it has been very difficult to teach through social media, through phone … any of those. I don’t think there’s so much of a challenge in the classroom. It’s just trying to get them to work with each other.
Socorro County is a low income county. Why is this program so good for Socorro and for students who may not otherwise get an opportunity to participate in a math and science program?
You know what, these kids get paid through this program and (Program Director Kurtis Griess), he’s the one that wrote this grant for Socorro. These kids are so lucky. They usually are low income but they get paid. They have an opportunity to travel. A lot of our kids in Socorro don’t travel very far or very much. We get to take them all over New Mexico. They’ve gone to different states. I know they’ve gone to New York. They actually have a chance to check out a college they might have a slight idea that they might want to try to get out of New Mexico.
What do you do for fun in your spare time?
I like to play volleyball. I like to hike. I have two wonderful dogs that we enjoy taking out for our hikes. I would say I like to do a lot more outdoor activities. I do enjoy my art. I’m always making something.
What’s a fun fact about you that maybe not a lot of people know about you?
I have a small little business that I call DC’s Boutique. This is where I do a lot of my art and I sell it. There’s not a lot of people that know it. It’s not something big I have in Socorro. I don't think a lot of people know I have a small little business.