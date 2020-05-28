Cottonwood Valley honors graduates the fun way

Amid a full gallery of classic cars, water guns, hand written signs and silly string, Cottonwood Valley Charter School honored its most recent class of students with a parade down Neel Street in Socorro last Friday.
In wake of COVID-19, the event served as a send off for students, parents and teachers alike.
“I think we all needed closure. It's been a weird time for all of us,” said Administrative Assistant and Librarian Maggie Olguin. “I needed the closure. I know our teachers needed that and I know the students needed it too.”
Cars and trucks lined up on Neel Street just outside the school at 6 p.m. to have what became a somewhat unorthodox celebration. There were water guns, confetti, silly string, personalized signs and plenty of smiles, which seemed every bit of necessary for the staff at CVCS and their students.
“I was laughing and had tears of joy in my eyes the entire time,” Olguin said. “I even had parents afterwards saying they needed it, the kids needed it. We just all needed it. That way we can move on and enjoy our summers.”
The school had previously held a Zoom meeting for it's departing eighth graders in which more than 30 students and family members attended online, and Olguin said Friday's event was more of a celebration for Socorro.
“It was really more for the whole community, for the whole Cottonwood family. Just looking around the country and seeing what other people had been doing, people were calling me and asking if they could bring squirt guns,” Olguin said. “They wanted to make sure they were on the same page of having that much fun. It was a hot, beautiful day.”
Olguin described the day as amazing.
“If you can do it, do it,” she said. “It brought joy to everybody who was involved."