The Socorro County Board met for its final meeting of 2019 last week. Hemp farms continue to be a topic of discussion with Socorro County Assessor Julie Griego bringing up possible agricultural concerns for the area.
Currently hemp farmers are not assessed equally and therefore taxed at a higher level than the agricultural rate by the state because it is not deemed as an agricultural product. Therefore hemp farmers will not receive the “Industry Specific Incentive” standard tax deductions. According to Griego’s research, a farmer could have five percent of their land dedicated to hemp production with the other 95 percent dedicated to crops such as alfalfa and the five percent would not receive the agricultural tax break.
Socorro County attorney Adren Nance was displeased with this information.
“If that’s the case then it’s going to kill the whole industry instantly,” Nance said. “That will destroy this industry before it even starts. This is definitely something that we need to continue looking into.”
Currently agricultural farmers pay, according to Griego, an estimated $540 per acre in taxes. If your land is not deemed agricultural that amount could go up anywhere from $800 to $5,000 per year. Commissioner Glen Duggins, a well known local chile farmer himself, also expressed his hesitations towards these tax laws.
“I’ve visited two of these farms myself,” he said. “My farm looked into it ourselves and it’s just an explosion waiting to happen. Most farmers make a deal to split profits for the actual seed but then when money comes in from other sources the original providers want a piece of that too before the farmer has a chance to make any money.”
Griego was unable to provided anything in writing as these were initial discussions she has had with the state but was encouraged by Commissioner Martha Salas to bring something for the first meeting of 2020. State mandated agricultural tax deductions according to the New Mexico Tax and Revenue department can be up to 50 percent on purchases specific to the farming industry.
In other business:
Newly appointed Detention Center Administrator Eddie Garcia made his first formal presentation in his position to the board prior to his appointing that will go into effect as of December 16. The average daily inmate count for the month sits at 84 detainees with a monthly medication cost report of $8,073. That is $3,000 down from the previous fiscal year.
An upgraded body scanner for the detention center was also purchased recently and according to Garcia is working very well in identifying contraband. A program to provide detainees with a bit of holiday spirit during Christmas time which includes food and hygiene products will be available at multiple levels of affordability for family members to purchase for those incarcerated.
The Socorro County Advisory Investment Committee presented financial issues with FEMA reimbursement funds for roads after a previous agreement totaling in the sum of $590,000. Areas on the road, particularly along Mierra Street in Alamo Navajo, are a topic of concern after the flooding in 2018. The potential of a low water crossing bridge system was discussed with no decision finalized.
Socorro General Hospital Chief Executive Veronica Pound requested funds from the Mill Levy Proceeds in the amount of $250,000 for the final quarter of 2019 which would put its yearly total at $1,000,000. The motion passed unanimously.